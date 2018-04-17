vSphere 6.7 has officially GA'ed! Below is an aggregation of all the related release notes and downloads for this vSphere release. I have also created a short URL which you can use to access this exact same page using vmwa.re/vsphere67
Note: Not all links are live yet, but they should be available later this morning. Please be patient and in the meantime, you can check out all the vSphere 6.7 collateral which has been published and can be accessed here.
vSphere 6.7
- What's New in vSphere 6.7 (vCenter Server and ESXi)
- vSphere 6.7 Videos
- vSphere 6.7 Configuration Maximums
- Release Notes
- ESXi Download
- vCenter Server Download
vSphere Update Manager 6.7
Host Client (1.25) 6.7
VSAN 6.7
VMware Site Recovery Manager 8.1
VMware vSphere Replication 8.1
vSphere 6.7 Management SDK
VSAN 6.7 Management SDK
vCenter Server Appliance Management API 6.7
VMware vSphere Automation SDK for Ruby 6.7
VMware vSphere Automation SDK for Perl 6.7
VMware vSphere Automation SDK for .NET 6.7
VMware vSphere Automation SDK for Java 6.7
VMware vSphere Automation SDK for Python 6.7
VMware vSphere Automation SDK for REST 6.7
vSphere Command-Line Interface 6.7
vSphere Client SDK 6.7
vSphere Web Client SDK 6.7
vSphere Solutions Manager, vServices, and ESX Agent Manager 6.7
VMware CIM SMASH/Server Management API 6.7
VMware vSphere Virtual Disk Development Kit 6.7
vSphere Guest SDK 1.2
