Recently, I had noticed a number of questions that have come up regarding the use of OVFTool with the VMware Cloud on AWS (VMC) service. I had a chance to take a look at this last Friday and I can confirm that customers can indeed use this tool to import/export VMs into VMC whether they are from a vSphere/vCloud Director-based environment or simply OVF/OVAs you have on your desktop. Outlined below are the requirements and steps that you must have setup before you can use OVFTool with VMC. In addition, I have also include an OVFTool command snippet which you can use and adapt in your own environment.

Requirements:

You must setup VPN connection between your onPrem environment and the Management Gateway on VMC (direct internet access to ESXi is not supported) Configure the VMC Firewall to allow access between your onPrem and VMC's ESXi host on port 443 (data transfer occurs at ESXi host level) Specify the Workload VM Folder as a target Specify the Compute-ResourcePool Resource Pool as a target

Instructions:

Step 1 - Create a Management VPN connection, please see the official documentation here for more details.

Step 2 - Create a two new Firewall Rules that allow traffic from your onPrem environment to both vCenter Server and ESXi host on port 443. vCenter Server will obviously be used for UI/API access and for ESXi, this is where the data traffic transfer will take place.



Step 3 - Construct your OVFTool command-line arguments and ensure you are using BOTH the VM Folder "Workloads" and Resource Pool "Compute-ResourcePool" as your target destination since the CloudAdmin user will have restrictive privileges within VMC.

Here is an example command to upload an OVA from my desktop to the VMC vCenter Server:

ovftool.exe ` --acceptAllEulas ` --name=William-To-The-Cloud ` --datastore=WorkloadDatastore ` --net:None=sddc-cgw-network-1 ` --vmFolder=Workloads ` C:\Users\primp\desktop\William.ova ` 'vi://cloudadmin@vmc.local:FillInYourOwnPassword@vcenter.sddc-A-B-C-C.vmc.vmware.com/SDDC-Datacenter/host/Cluster-1/Resources/Compute-ResourcePool/' 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 ovftool . exe ` -- acceptAllEulas ` -- name = William - To - The - Cloud ` -- datastore = WorkloadDatastore ` -- net : None = sddc - cgw - network - 1 ` -- vmFolder = Workloads ` C : \ Users \ primp \ desktop \ William . ova ` 'vi://cloudadmin@vmc.local:FillInYourOwnPassword@vcenter.sddc-A-B-C-C.vmc.vmware.com/SDDC-Datacenter/host/Cluster-1/Resources/Compute-ResourcePool/'

Note: OVFTool also supports the ability to specify a VM that is residing in your vSphere environment as a source, so you do not have to export it locally to your desktop and you can directly transfer it (your client desktop acting as a proxy) to VMC.

Here is the output from running the above command:



Once the upload has completed, you should see your new VM appear in your vSphere Inventory