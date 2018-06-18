Recently, I had noticed a number of questions that have come up regarding the use of OVFTool with the VMware Cloud on AWS (VMC) service. I had a chance to take a look at this last Friday and I can confirm that customers can indeed use this tool to import/export VMs into VMC whether they are from a vSphere/vCloud Director-based environment or simply OVF/OVAs you have on your desktop. Outlined below are the requirements and steps that you must have setup before you can use OVFTool with VMC. In addition, I have also include an OVFTool command snippet which you can use and adapt in your own environment.
Requirements:
- You must setup VPN connection between your onPrem environment and the Management Gateway on VMC (direct internet access to ESXi is not supported)
- Configure the VMC Firewall to allow access between your onPrem and VMC's ESXi host on port 443 (data transfer occurs at ESXi host level)
- Specify the Workload VM Folder as a target
- Specify the Compute-ResourcePool Resource Pool as a target
Instructions:
Step 1 - Create a Management VPN connection, please see the official documentation here for more details.
Step 2 - Create a two new Firewall Rules that allow traffic from your onPrem environment to both vCenter Server and ESXi host on port 443. vCenter Server will obviously be used for UI/API access and for ESXi, this is where the data traffic transfer will take place.
Step 3 - Construct your OVFTool command-line arguments and ensure you are using BOTH the VM Folder "Workloads" and Resource Pool "Compute-ResourcePool" as your target destination since the CloudAdmin user will have restrictive privileges within VMC.
Here is an example command to upload an OVA from my desktop to the VMC vCenter Server:
ovftool.exe `
--acceptAllEulas `
--name=William-To-The-Cloud `
--datastore=WorkloadDatastore `
--net:None=sddc-cgw-network-1 `
--vmFolder=Workloads `
C:\Users\primp\desktop\William.ova `
'vi://cloudadmin@vmc.local:FillInYourOwnPassword@vcenter.sddc-A-B-C-C.vmc.vmware.com/SDDC-Datacenter/host/Cluster-1/Resources/Compute-ResourcePool/'
Note: OVFTool also supports the ability to specify a VM that is residing in your vSphere environment as a source, so you do not have to export it locally to your desktop and you can directly transfer it (your client desktop acting as a proxy) to VMC.
Here is the output from running the above command:
Once the upload has completed, you should see your new VM appear in your vSphere Inventory