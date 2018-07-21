VMworld US 2018 sessions on VMware Cloud on AWS

VMworld US 2018 is just around the corner and hopefully most of you have started. I was just browsing the session catalog this morning see what sessions were available for VMware Cloud on AWS and I have always found the VMworld search results less than ideal as I prefer to be able to see all results on a single page without having to continue to load. I decided to write some automation to extract all VMware Cloud on AWS sessions and make them available on a single page.

In total, there are 93 sessions (spread across Sunday - Thursday) and there is literally something for everyone including intro type sessions, partner/3rd party solutions, different solution verticals, technical deep dives, customer panels and even some upcoming slick Tech Previews that we are working on! If you still have some open slots on your schedule, have a look at the list below and sign up.

I have also created a short URL, in case you want to share this list with others: http://vmwa.re/vmcvmworld2018

Sunday

Dear IT, You Gotta Modernize Your Data Center. Let vSphere Help. [VIN1622QU] (1:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.) (13:00 - 13:30)

Understanding the TCO Benefits of VMware Cloud on AWS [HYP2817QU] (1:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.) (13:00 - 13:30)

How to Deliver the VMware Cloud Story and Vision [PAR7002BU] (2:00 p.m. - 2:50 p.m.) (14:00 - 14:50)

New Architectures for Big Data/Machine Learning on VMware Cloud on AWS [VAP1593QU] (2:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.) (14:00 - 14:30)

New Tools and Information for Partners Selling VMware Cloud on AWS [PAR7004BU] (3:00 p.m. - 3:50 p.m.) (15:00 - 15:50)

Software-Defined, Hybrid, and Distributed: Welcome to the VMware Cloud [HYP3024QU] (3:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.) (15:00 - 15:30)

SAP in the Clouds [VAP2294QU] (4:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.) (16:00 - 16:30)

Site Recovery Manager and Multiple Sites: The What, How, and Why [HCI2827QU] (4:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.) (16:00 - 16:30)

Monday

Developer Automation 101: From vSphere On Premises to VMware Cloud on AWS [HYP1994BU] (11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.) (11:00 - 12:00)

Milliseconds Matter: Optimize Cloud Applications Through Network Control [HYP3733BUS] (11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.) (11:00 - 12:00)

Improving App Performance and Protection for VMware: NVMe, Cloud and Beyond [HYP3705BUS] (11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.) (11:00 - 12:00)

How to develop a multi-cloud strategy to accelerate digital transformation [MGT1763BU] (11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.) (11:00 - 12:00)

Practical Guide for Delivering Advanced Security at Scale & Speed in SDDCs [HYP3736BUS] (11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.) (11:30 - 12:30)

vSAN Technical Customer Panel on vSAN Experiences [HCI1615PU] (12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.) (12:30 - 13:30)

Accelerating Performance of Mission-Critical Workloads with PVRDMA [VIN2085BU] (12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.) (12:30 - 13:30)

VMware Cloud on AWS Customer Panel [HYP2697PU] (12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.) (12:30 - 13:30)

Veeam and VMware - Intelligent Data Management for the Hybrid World [HYP3704BUS] (12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.) (12:30 - 13:30)

Simplifying Data Protection Across Hybrid Environments [VIN3739BUS] (12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.) (12:30 - 13:30)

Redefining Hybrid Cloud Management with vCenter Hybrid Linked Mode [HYP2228BU] (12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.) (12:30 - 13:30)

Operationalize Your World: Practical Steps Toward Proactive Operations [MGT1440BU] (12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.) (12:30 - 13:30)

Enabling Cloud Marketplace Services with VMware [HYP2422BU] (12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.) (12:30 - 13:30)

VMware Cloud on AWS - Getting Started Workshop [ELW-1987-01-HBD_U] (12:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.) (12:30 - 14:00)

High Performance Big Data and Machine Learning on VMware Cloud on AWS [VAP1900BU] (1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.) (13:00 - 14:00)

From Building Infrastructure to Building App Platforms: Your Next Career [DEV1434BU] (1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.) (13:00 - 14:00)

Aspiring for Operational Excellence by Shortening Value Chains [LDT1787BU] (1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.) (13:00 - 14:00)

App Failover on VMware Cloud on AWS Protected by LicenseFortress [VAP1088BU] (1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.) (13:00 - 14:00)

Disaster Recovery with Lenovo ThinkAgile VX and VMware Cloud on AWS [HYP3694BUS] (2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.) (14:00 - 15:00)

Site Recovery Manager Integrations Across VMware [HCI3085BU] (2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.) (14:00 - 15:00)

Top 10 Automation Requests and How You Can Save Time [VIN2527BU] (2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.) (14:00 - 15:00)

Accelerate Your Hybrid Cloud with VMware Cloud on AWS: What???s New [HYP1376BU] (2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.) (14:00 - 15:00)

Examining the Best Practices for Executing Your Multi-Cloud Environment [LDT3688BUS] (2:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.) (14:30 - 15:30)

A Practitioner???s Guide to Migrating Workloads to VMware Cloud on AWS [HYP1496BU] (3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.) (15:30 - 16:30)

GenPro: Leveraging VMware Cloud on AWS and Faction for Disaster Recovery [HYP2982BU] (3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.) (15:30 - 16:30)

Mind the Gap: Building a closer relationship between Security and DevOps [DEV1967BUS] (4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.) (16:00 - 17:00)

Automation of SAP Deployments in the VMware SDDC [VAP2172BU] (4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.) (16:00 - 17:00)

Digital Workspace Transformation Best Practices from the Field [LDT2188PU] (5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.) (17:30 - 18:30)

Tuesday

VMware Cloud on AWS Security and Compliance Details [HYP1377BU] (11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.) (11:00 - 12:00)

Multitenant Managed Service Provider Platform for VMware Cloud Services [HYP2060BU] (11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.) (11:00 - 12:00)

Automatic Failover to AWS When a Wildfire Approaches Your Data Center [HYP3720BUS] (11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.) (11:30 - 12:30)

Migrating Critical Oracle Workloads to the Cloud Using VMware Cloud on AWS [VAP2710BU] (11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.) (11:30 - 12:30)

Next-Gen Multi-Cloud Architecture for Machine Learning [CTO1189BU] (11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.) (11:30 - 12:30)

A Journey to VMware Cloud on AWS for Oracle and SAP Applications [HYP1211BU] (12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.) (12:30 - 13:30)

Tech Preview: The Road to a Declarative Compute Control Plane [VIN2256BU] (12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.) (12:30 - 13:30)

Enable High-Capacity Workloads with Elastic EBS-Backed vSAN on VMware Cloud [HCI1998BU] (12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.) (12:30 - 13:30)

Virtualizing and Tuning Distributed Application Platforms [VAP1095BU] (1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.) (13:00 - 14:00)

Deep Dive: Optimize Your Virtualized SAP Ecosystem [VAP2049BU] (1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.) (13:00 - 14:00)

Smart Placement of Workloads in Tomorrow's Distributed Cloud [CTO2161BU] (1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.) (13:00 - 14:00)

What's New in Horizon 7 [WIN2537BU] (1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.) (13:00 - 14:00)

Navigating Hybrid Cloud [HYP1950BU] (2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.) (14:00 - 15:00)

Data Lifecycle Management in Hybrid Clouds [HCI1705BU] (2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.) (14:00 - 15:00)

VMware Cloud on AWS - Getting Started Workshop [ELW-1987-01-HBD_U] (2:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.) (14:30 - 16:00)

Teaching Old Dogs New Tricks: High Availability for VMware Cloud on AWS [HYP3025BU] (3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.) (15:30 - 16:30)

What's New in vSphere 6.7, and How It Helps Your Business [VIN1633BU] (3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.) (15:30 - 16:30)

Getting Started with Big Data on vSphere: A Practical Guide for Admins [VAP1509BU] (4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.) (16:00 - 17:00)

Project Fractal - The Easy Button for Edge Computing [IOT2593BU] (4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.) (16:00 - 17:00)

VMware Cloud on AWS: Live, Next-Gen Integrations for Your Next-Gen Cloud [HYP2048BU] (5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.) (17:00 - 18:00)

Building a Successful Business Case with VMware Cloud Foundation [PRV1959BU] (5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.) (17:00 - 18:00)

Delivery of Kubernetes Applications with VMware Code Stream Pipelines [CODE5569U] (5:30 p.m. - 5:45 p.m.) (17:30 - 17:45)

Wednesday

VMware Site Recovery (DR as a Service) Deep Dive [HCI3136BU] (8:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.) (08:00 - 9:00)

VMware Cloud on AWS: Architecting and Managing the Cloud ??? Advanced [HYP2069BU] (8:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.) (08:00 - 9:00)

Getting IT Ready to Successfully Enable Digital Transformation [LDT2131BU] (8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.) (08:30 - 9:30)

VMware Site Recovery: DR-as-a-Service with VMware Cloud on AWS [HYP3019BU] (9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.) (09:30 - 10:30)

What???s new in Veeam Availability Suite 9.5 Update 4 [VIN3703BUS] (9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.) (09:30 - 10:30)

Quickly Getting the Most out of Your VMware Cloud on AWS [HYP2470BU] (9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.) (09:30 - 10:30)

Building Hybrid Cloud with Horizon on VMware Cloud on AWS [HYP1923BU] (11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.) (11:00 - 12:00)

Use Machine Learning in AppDefense to Simplify Data Center Security [SAI3243BU] (11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.) (11:30 - 12:30)

Architecting VMware Site Recovery Manager to Meet Your DR Goals [HCI1059BU] (12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.) (12:30 - 13:30)

VMware Cloud on AWS - Getting Started Workshop [ELW-1987-01-HBD_U] (12:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.) (12:30 - 14:00)

Design Deep Dive: Cloud Burst with Horizon7 on VMware Cloud Powered by AWS [WIN1717BU] (1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.) (13:00 - 14:00)

Heard About Mars vs. Oracle? Learn About Oracle Audits from the Experts [VAP2682BU] (1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.) (13:00 - 14:00)

People Like You: Strategies and Solutions for Government IT Transformation [LDT1231PU] (1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.) (13:00 - 14:00)

Taming Security with Tools: Making Compliance a Reality [LDT1719BU] (1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.) (13:00 - 14:00)

Agile Cloud Management with VMware [MGT2915BU] (2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.) (14:00 - 15:00)

What Makes vSAN a Unique HCI Solution? [HCI2103BU] (2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.) (14:00 - 15:00)

Picking Up the Pieces and Recovering in the Cloud [HYP1517BU] (2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.) (14:00 - 15:00)

How GameStop Leveraged the Cloud to Meet Business Continuity SLAs [MGT3759BUS] (2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.) (14:00 - 15:00)

Building the Ultimate Hybrid Cloud with VMware Cloud Foundation [PRV1463BU] (2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.) (14:00 - 15:00)

Applications w/o Borders Best Execution Venue for your Cloud Application [HYP3734BUS] (2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.) (14:00 - 15:00)

What's New with vSphere [VIN2652BU] (2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.) (14:00 - 15:00)

A Peek into the Future of VMware IT???s Multi-Cloud Strategy [LDT1873BU] (2:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.) (14:30 - 15:30)

VMware Data Protection Simplicity Meets Power: Converged, Cloud and Beyond [HYP3822BU] (3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.) (15:30 - 16:30)

Running SAP in the Hybrid Cloud [VAP3757PU] (4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.) (16:00 - 17:00)

Leverage bots to automate SDDC deployments in the cloud [CODE5591U] (4:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.) (16:00 - 16:30)

Streamlining Business-Critical Oracle Workloads on a VMware SDDC [VAP1360BU] (4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.) (16:00 - 17:00)

Thursday

VMware Cloud on AWS - Getting Started Workshop [ELW-1987-01-HBD_U] (10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.) (10:00 - 11:30)

Build Your Hybrid Cloud Business with VMware Cloud on AWS [PAR7003BU] (10:30 a.m. - 11:20 a.m.) (10:30 - 11:20)

From On Premises to Beyond [HYP2445BU] (10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.) (10:30 - 11:30)

How VMware IT Migrated Mission-Critical Workloads to VMware Cloud [HYP1215BU] (10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.) (10:30 - 11:30)

Transformers: How VMware IT Transitioned to a Services-Based Organization [LDT1515PU] (10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.) (10:30 - 11:30)

New Tools and Information for Partners Selling VMware Cloud on AWS [PAR7004BU] (11:30 a.m. - 12:20 p.m.) (11:30 - 12:20)

Demystifying Federal Compliance: Stress-Free Security and Compliance [PRV1161BU] (12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.) (12:00 - 13:00)

How Cloud Service Providers deliver Multi-Cloud Management-as-a-Service [HYP2890BU] (12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.) (12:00 - 13:00)

Service Overview for VMware Cloud on AWS [HYP1451BU] (12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.) (12:00 - 13:00)

Performance of SQL Server, Oracle, and SAP Workloads in VMware Cloud on AWS [VAP1492BU] (1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.) (13:30 - 14:30)

VMware Cloud on AWS: The Migration Venture [HYP1187BU] (1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.) (13:30 - 14:30)