VMware Cloud on AWS reInvent sessions posted

In case you missed the big news this week at Amazon's reInvent conference, Pat Gelsinger (CEO of VMware) and Andy Jassy (CEO of AWS) announced together on stage VMware Cloud on AWS Outposts and VMware Cloud Foundation for EC2. For more details regarding the announcements, check out these two blog posts:

VMware had a number of VMware Cloud on AWS (VMC) sessions at reInvent and most of them have already been posted online. Below is the current list and I will update it as new sessions are posted.

Given the amount of excitement and interests from customers on both VMware Cloud on AWS Outposts and VMware Cloud Foundation for EC2, session (ENT215) was repeated at reInvent to give some more information about the two solutions. As of right now, the session has not been published (took place Thursday). In the mean time, you can watch these theCube interviews.

ENT215 - Top Strategic Priorities You Can Tackle with VMware Cloud on AWS

Video not posted yet

CMP305 - VMware Cloud on AWS: Deep Dive

ENT313 - Running Production Workloads in VMware Cloud on AWS

GPSTEC307 - Networking, Storage, and Data Protection Deep Dive with VMware Cloud on AWS

NET321 - Connectivity Options for VMware Cloud on AWS Software Defined Data Centers (SDDC)