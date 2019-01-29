Quick Tip – Import OVF/OVA as VM Template using OVFTool 4.3 Update 1

OVFTool is an extremely versatile command-line utility for importing and exporting Virtual Machines to and from the OVF/OVA format and it supports a number of VMware platforms including VMware Cloud on AWS (VMC), vSphere (vCenter Server and ESXi), Fusion, Workstation, Player and even vCloud Director (vCD).

An infrequent asks that I have seen from customers is the ability to deploy an OVF/OVA as a VM Template rather than just a Virtual Machine in a vSphere-based environment. OVFTool has had the ability to deploy to vAppTemplate for vCD-based environments, so it would make sense to also support vCenter Server VM Templates as well. Today, the workflow is a two-step process, deploy the OVF/OVA and then use the vSphere API to convert the VM to a VM Template.

With the latest OVFTool 4.3 Update 1 which was a minor release last year, we now have a new parameter called importAsTemplate which will allow customers to easily import an OVF/OVA directly into as a VM Template. Below is a quick sample using this new option and I am deploying to a VMC-based environment (see this article for requirements when using OVFTool with VMC)

ovftool.exe ` --acceptAllEulas ` --allowAllExtraConfig ` --name=PhotonOS-Template ` --datastore=WorkloadDatastore ` --net:None=sddc-cgw-network-1 ` --vmFolder=Templates ` --importAsTemplate ` C:\Users\william\Desktop\photon-hw13_uefi-3.0-49fd219.ova ` 'vi://cloudadmin@vmc.local@vcenter.sddc-a-b-c-d.vmwarevmc.com/SDDC-Datacenter/host/Cluster-1/Resources/Compute-ResourcePool/' 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 ovftool . exe ` -- acceptAllEulas ` -- allowAllExtraConfig ` -- name = PhotonOS - Template ` -- datastore = WorkloadDatastore ` -- net : None = sddc - cgw - network - 1 ` -- vmFolder = Templates ` -- importAsTemplate ` C : \ Users \ william \ Desktop \ photon - hw13_uefi - 3.0 - 49fd219.ova ` 'vi://cloudadmin@vmc.loca [email protected] /SDDC-Datacenter/host/Cluster-1/Resources/Compute-ResourcePool/'

Once the upload has completed, we can take a look at our vSphere UI and see that our imported OVA been automatically been converted to a VM Template!