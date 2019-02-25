ESXi on ARM Tech Preview



This week is Mobile World Congress, which is the largest mobile industry conference attended by global mobile operators, device manufacturers, technology providers and vendors in Barcelona. It should be no surprise that VMware also has a huge presence at the conference, especially in the Edge and the IoT space. After announcing the development of ESXi on ARM at last year VMworld US and Europe conference, the amount of interests and customer use cases has been non-stop and I know many of you have been wondering when you might be able to get your hands on the bits?

Well, the wait is over and Andre Warkentin, Tech Lead for the ESXi on ARM initiative at VMware just broke the news this morning that a Tech Preview for ESXi on ARM will be available for evaluation in partnership with several of our preferred ARM Hardware Vendors, which you can find more details below.

Amepere Computing (via Lenovo Falcon)



Mellanox Technologies (via BlueWhale RPs and SmartNIC products)



Packet (via Edge Access Program that will consists of Ampere and Mellanox hardware configuration)

The evaluation will consists of a single host end-to-end workflow with the following:

Early vCenter Server support, with vSphere HA, vMotion and Fault Tolerance

Common virtualization platform with ESXi-x86, exact same vSphere UI and API access

Targets 64-bit ARM common platform standards: SBSA,SBBR, UEFI, ACPI, SR-IOV.

If you are interested or would like to learn more about the Tech Preview program, please reach out to the following folks from the ESXi ARM team:

Andrei Warkentin (ESXi ARM Tech Lead) - awarkentin [at] vmware [dot] com

(ESXi ARM Tech Lead) - awarkentin [at] vmware [dot] com Daniel Beveridge (Senior Architect, Office of the CTO) - dbeveridge [at] vmware [dot] com

(Senior Architect, Office of the CTO) - dbeveridge [at] vmware [dot] com Will Pien (ESXi ARM PM) - wpien [at] vmware [dot] com

In addition, for those that were not able to attend MWC, Andrei has also posted his slides which can be accessed at http://bit.ly/ESXiArmAtMWC and for those new to ESXi ARM, be sure to check out the ESXi on ARM VirtuallySpeaking Podcast episode which Andrei and I talk go into more details.