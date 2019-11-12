In many of my conversations with customers, partners and colleague at this past VMworld, various topics about VMware software and solutions came up as you would expect. However, there were also many other topics that were discussed such as career, education, kids, tv shows, movies and podcasts.

One question that kept coming up over and over was around which podcasts I listen to on a regular basis? Like most, I listen to podcasts to help past the time while commuting into work, especially with our lovely Bay Area traffic. I also try to use this time as an opopournity to expose myself to other things happening outside of our immediate industry whether that is Bio, Retail, Healthcare, Economics, etc. I always enjoy learning about new things, especially the stories and innovations on how certain companies or things came to be, which is always super fascinating is usually the result of being passionate and having perseverance. Below are the podcasts that I listen to on a regular basis, a few like Worklife, Serverless Chats, Command-Line Heroes and TED Talks are recent ones which I have added and have only listening to a handful of episodes but they seem interesting so far.

I am also curious if there are other podcasts folks from the community would recommend? If so, please leave a comment as I am always on the look out for new shows!