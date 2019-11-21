vCenter Event Broker Appliance Updates – VMworld, Fling, Community & Open Source

VMworld

At VMworld Barcelona, Michael Gasch and I had the privilege of presenting our #CODE1379E "If This Then That" for vSphere - The Power of Event Driven Automation session. The room was completely packed for a 9am session on Thursday after the big VMworld Party and we just wanted to thank everyone who attended the session and for those that came up to talk to us afterwards. We really had no idea how the session would be received but from the feedback, tweets and DM's we have received and continue to receive, it looks like the session really resonated with customers. In case you missed the session or could not attend VMworld, the session was recorded and is actually available for everyone to view. You just need to sign in with a free VMworld account.

VMware Fling

For those who attended the VMworld session in person, there was a nice surprise at the very end, which I think may be a VMworld first. Michael and I have been working on a side project in our spare time called the vCenter Event Broker Appliance or VEBA for short. This solution enables customers to easily create Event Driven Automation based on vCenter Server Events and rather than just showing off some cool demos, we wanted to leave the audience with something they can actually use right now!

With a little chant that was started by Emad Younis (this was NOT planned), the audience had spoken and wanted us to publish the planned VMware Fling which we were going to release in the coming days since we had just finished the process literally the week of VMworld. I figure its VMworld, this is what customers, partners and colleagues come here for and with a click of a button and crossing my fingers, the vCenter Event Broker Appliance Fling went LIVE.

It has been about a week now and we have had several customers who have successfully deploy VEBA and executed their first set of functions which was really exciting to hear given this was just released a little less than a week ago. The conversations and interests has been non-stop and we recently created a Slack channel (#vcenter-event-broker-appliance) in the VMware {Code} instance to help connect folks and continue the discussion. If you wish to join, its free to anyone, just sign up here.

"Do it, do it, do it" chants when @embano1 and @lamw ask if they should release the vCenter Event Broker Appliance fling (powered by (@openfaas) live during their session! Get it here: https://t.co/JkXrUICizk #CODE1379E #VMworld pic.twitter.com/OYqssoYM61 — Bjoern Brundert #KubeCon (@bbrundert) November 7, 2019

Community

To help connect folks and to continue the conversations, we have created a Slack channel (#vcenter-event-broker-appliance) in the VMware {Code} instance which is free for anyone to join, just sign up here. There is already over two dozen plus folks in the channel and there have been lots of great discussions happening. We would love to hear from others about your use cases and how you would like to see VEBA evolve, should it just be a Fling should it be part of our core products or more?

Open Source

The vCenter Event Broker Appliance would not have been possible without the following key Open Source Software projects such as PhotonOS, Kubernetes, Contour, OpenFaaS and vCenter Connector which are all packaged as part of the VEBA Appliance. Since we leveraged so much from the Open Source community, we knew from the very beginning of the project, we wanted to contribute back on everything we have learned and built as part of VEBA.

The VMware Fling was just the first part of that story and today we are excited to announced that the vCenter Event Broker Appliance is now fully open source as part of the VMware Open Source organization and can be found in the following Github repo https://github.com/vmware-samples/vcenter-event-broker-appliance. This will be my very first VMware-originated Open Source project and although it has taken a bit longer than we had expected, we are both super excited that we can finally share this awesome news. Michael and I are very passionate about sharing and educating our community and I think we would have done this regardless of our use of open source technologies 🙂