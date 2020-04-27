Configure log forwarding from Tanzu Kubernetes Grid (TKG) to vRealize Log Insight Cloud

As much as I enjoy kubectl'ing logs in real time for troubleshooting and debugging purposes, this usually does not scale beyond a couple of Kubernetes (K8s) Clusters if you are lucky. Even then, you will not retain any of the historical logs which may be required for deeper analysis or for auditing purposes. This is usually solved by having a centralized log management platform and while working with Tanzu Kubernetes Grid (TKG) running on VMware Cloud on AWS, a solution like vRealize Log Insight Cloud (vRLIC) makes a lot of sense.
While browsing through the vRLIC console, I noticed that it supports a number of log sources including K8s which was exactly what I was looking for. However, after going through the instructions in configuring fluentd on my TKG Cluster, I found that that nothing was being sent. After a bit of debugging, I realized the instructions were not only incorrect but they were also missing other critical steps.
I eventually figured it out and will be reporting this to vRLIC folks but in the meantime, you can follow the instructions below on how to forward both system and application logs from your TKG Cluster or any K8s deployment for that matter which has outbound connectivity to connect to vRLIC.
Step 1 - Create a new API key that will be used to send the logs to vRLIC
Step 2 - Next, we need to create a new ServiceAccount called fluentd-lint-logging that will be used to access K8s system and application logs which will be mapped to a specific ClusterRole using a ClusterRoleBinding as shown in the snippet below. The following command will create the required sections into a file called rbac.yml
cat > rbac.yml << EOF
---
apiVersion: v1
kind: ServiceAccount
metadata:
labels:
k8s-app: fluentd
name: fluentd-lint-logging
namespace: kube-system
---
kind: ClusterRole
apiVersion: rbac.authorization.k8s.io/v1beta1
metadata:
name: fluentd-clusterrole
rules:
- apiGroups:
- ""
resources:
- "namespaces"
- "pods"
verbs:
- "list"
- "get"
- "watch"
---
kind: ClusterRoleBinding
apiVersion: rbac.authorization.k8s.io/v1beta1
metadata:
name: fluentd-clusterrole
roleRef:
apiGroup: rbac.authorization.k8s.io
kind: ClusterRole
name: fluentd-clusterrole
subjects:
- kind: ServiceAccount
name: fluentd-lint-logging
namespace: kube-system
EOF
Step 3 - Create our new ServiceAccount by running the following command:
kubectl apply -f rbac.yml
Step 4 - Run the following command to create the fluent.conf which will specifies how to collect the the system and application logs from our TKG Clusters. You will need to edit the file after wards and replace FILL-ME-IN with the API Key you had retrieve in Step 1.
cat > fluent.conf << EOF
<source>
@id in_tail_container_logs
@type tail
path /var/log/containers/*.log
pos_file /var/log/fluentd-containers.log.pos
tag raw.kubernetes.*
read_from_head true
<parse>
@type multi_format
<pattern>
format json
time_key time
time_format %Y-%m-%dT%H:%M:%S.%NZ
</pattern>
<pattern>
format /^(?<time>.+) (?<stream>stdout|stderr) [^ ]* (?<log>.*)$/
time_format %Y-%m-%dT%H:%M:%S.%N%:z
</pattern>
</parse>
</source>
# Detect exceptions in the log output and forward them as one log entry.
<match raw.kubernetes.**>
@id raw.kubernetes
@type detect_exceptions
remove_tag_prefix raw
message log
stream stream
multiline_flush_interval 5
max_bytes 500000
max_lines 1000
</match>
# Concatenate multi-line logs
<filter **>
@id filter_concat
@type concat
key message
multiline_end_regexp /\n$/
separator ""
</filter>
# Enriches records with Kubernetes metadata
<filter kubernetes.**>
@id filter_kubernetes_metadata
@type kubernetes_metadata
watch false
</filter>
<match **>
@type vmware_log_intelligence
endpoint_url https://data.mgmt.cloud.vmware.com/le-mans/v1/streams/ingestion-pipeline-stream
verify_ssl false
<headers>
Content-Type application/json
Authorization Bearer FILL-ME-IN
structure simple
</headers>
<buffer>
chunk_limit_records 300
flush_interval 3s
retry_max_times 3
</buffer>
<format>
@type json
tag_key text
</format>
</match>
EOF
Step 5 - To make our fluent.conf available to K8s, we need to create a ConfigMap resource by running the following command:
kubectl -n kube-system create configmap lint-fluent-config --from-file=fluent.conf
Step 7 - Run the following command to create our fluentd daemonset YAML which references our ConfigMap from the previous step:
cat > lint-fluent.yml << EOF
apiVersion: apps/v1
kind: DaemonSet
metadata:
name: fluentd-lint-logging
namespace: kube-system
labels:
k8s-app: fluentd-lint-logging
app: fluentd-lint-logging
version: v1
kubernetes.io/cluster-service: "true"
spec:
selector:
matchLabels:
name: fluentd-lint-logging
template:
metadata:
labels:
name: fluentd-lint-logging
app: fluentd-lint-logging
version: v1
kubernetes.io/cluster-service: "true"
spec:
serviceAccount: fluentd-lint-logging
serviceAccountName: fluentd-lint-logging
tolerations:
- key: node-role.kubernetes.io/master
effect: NoSchedule
containers:
- name: fluentd-lint
image: docker.io/vmware/log-intelligence-fluentd
command: ["fluentd"]
env:
- name: FLUENTD_ARGS
value: --no-supervisor -q
resources:
limits:
memory: 500Mi
requests:
cpu: 100m
memory: 200Mi
volumeMounts:
- name: varlog
mountPath: /var/log
- name: varlogcontainers
mountPath: /var/log/containers
- name: varlibdockercontainers
mountPath: /var/lib/docker/containers
readOnly: true
- name: config-volume
mountPath: /etc/fluent
volumes:
- name: varlog
hostPath:
path: /var/log
- name: varlogcontainers
hostPath:
path: /var/log/containers
- name: varlibdockercontainers
hostPath:
path: /var/lib/docker/containers
- name: config-volume
configMap:
name: lint-fluent-config
- name: lint-fluent-volume
emptyDir: {}
- name: var-logs
emptyDir: {}
EOF
Step 8 - Finally, we deploy fluentd into our TKG Cluster by running the following command:
kubectl apply -f lint-fluent.yml
If everything was setup correctly, we should see logs from our TKG Cluster as shown in the screenshot below
