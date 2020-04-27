virtuallyGhetto

You are here: Home / Kubernetes / Configure log forwarding from Tanzu Kubernetes Grid (TKG) to vRealize Log Insight Cloud

Configure log forwarding from Tanzu Kubernetes Grid (TKG) to vRealize Log Insight Cloud

by Leave a Comment

As much as I enjoy kubectl'ing logs in real time for troubleshooting and debugging purposes, this usually does not scale beyond a couple of Kubernetes (K8s) Clusters if you are lucky. Even then, you will not retain any of the historical logs which may be required for deeper analysis or for auditing purposes. This is usually solved by having a centralized log management platform and while working with Tanzu Kubernetes Grid (TKG) running on VMware Cloud on AWS, a solution like vRealize Log Insight Cloud (vRLIC) makes a lot of sense.

While browsing through the vRLIC console, I noticed that it supports a number of log sources including K8s which was exactly what I was looking for. However, after going through the instructions in configuring fluentd on my TKG Cluster, I found that that nothing was being sent. After a bit of debugging, I realized the instructions were not only incorrect but they were also missing other critical steps.

I eventually figured it out and will be reporting this to vRLIC folks but in the meantime, you can follow the instructions below on how to forward both system and application logs from your TKG Cluster or any K8s deployment for that matter which has outbound connectivity to connect to vRLIC.



Step 1 - Create a new API key that will be used to send the logs to vRLIC


Step 2 - Next, we need to create a new ServiceAccount called fluentd-lint-logging that will be used to access K8s system and application logs which will be mapped to a specific ClusterRole using a ClusterRoleBinding as shown in the snippet below. The following command will create the required sections into a file called rbac.yml

Step 3 - Create our new ServiceAccount by running the following command:

kubectl apply -f rbac.yml

Step 4 - Run the following command to create the fluent.conf which will specifies how to collect the the system and application logs from our TKG Clusters. You will need to edit the file after wards and replace FILL-ME-IN with the API Key you had retrieve in Step 1.

Step 5 - To make our fluent.conf available to K8s, we need to create a ConfigMap resource by running the following command:

kubectl -n kube-system create configmap lint-fluent-config --from-file=fluent.conf

Step 7 - Run the following command to create our fluentd daemonset YAML which references our ConfigMap from the previous step:

Step 8 - Finally, we deploy fluentd into our TKG Cluster by running the following command:

kubectl apply -f lint-fluent.yml

If everything was setup correctly, we should see logs from our TKG Cluster as shown in the screenshot below

More from my site

Reader Interactions

Thanks for the comment!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.