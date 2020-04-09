New vCenter events for vSphere 7, VMware Cloud on AWS 1.10 and vSphere with Kubernetes

Last year I published a Github repo which lists all the vCenter Server Events for a default installation for both vSphere 6.7 Update 3 and VMware Cloud on AWS 1.9. Since every vSphere environment is going to be unique with various 2nd and 3rd party solutions, I have also included a small PowerCLI script in the blog that you can use to generate the list of events for your own deployment.
With the release of vSphere 7 and VMware Cloud on AWS 1.10, I thought it was time to update the repo to see what's new which can be useful in a number of scenarios including using these events with the popular vCenter Event Broker Appliance (VEBA) Fling.
- vSphere 7 has a total of 1,778 vCenter events
- VMware Cloud on AWS 1.10 has a total of 1,775 vCenter events
One thing worth pointing out with the introduction of vSphere with Kubernetes in vSphere 7, is there are also specific vCenter events, a total of 23 that are available and I am sure more will come in the future. Below is a quick summary which is also included in the Github repo.
|vCenter Event ID
|Event Description
|com.vmware.wcp.ClusterModel.create
|Enabling Namespaces on Cluster
|com.vmware.wcp.ClusterModel.disable
|Disabled Namespaces on Cluster
|com.vmware.wcp.WorkloadModel.create
|Namespace creation event
|com.vmware.wcp.WorkloadModel.delete
|Namespace deletion event
|com.vmware.registry.HarborCreateEvent
|Created Harbor registry
|com.vmware.registry.HarborCreateFailEvent
|Failed to create Harbor registry
|com.vmware.registry.HarborDeleteEvent
|Deleted Harbor registry
|com.vmware.registry.HarborDeleteFailEvent
|Failed to delete Harbor registry
|com.vmware.registry.HarborProjectCreateEvent
|Created Harbor project
|com.vmware.registry.HarborProjectCreateFailEvent
|Failed to create Harbor project
|com.vmware.registry.HarborProjectDeleteEvent
|Deleted Harbor project
|com.vmware.registry.HarborProjectDeleteFailEvent
|Failed to delete Harbor project
|com.vmware.registry.HarborProjectMemberCreateEvent
|Created Harbor project member
|com.vmware.registry.HarborProjectMemberCreateFailEvent
|Failed to create Harbor project member
|com.vmware.registry.HarborProjectMemberDeleteEvent
|Deleted Harbor project member
|com.vmware.registry.HarborProjectMemberDeleteFailEvent
|Failed to delete Harbor project member
|com.vmware.registry.HarborProjectMemberUpdateEvent
|Updated Harbor project member
|com.vmware.registry.HarborProjectMemberUpdateFailEvent
|Failed to update Harbor project member
|com.vmware.registry.HarborProjectPurgeEvent
|Purged Harbor project
|com.vmware.registry.HarborProjectPurgeFailEvent
|Failed to purge Harbor project
|com.vmware.registry.HarborRestoreEvent
|Restoring Harbor registry
|com.vmware.registry.HarborRestoreFailEvent
|Failed to restore Harbor registry
|com.vmware.registry.HarborRestoreSuccessEvent
|Restored Harbor registry
