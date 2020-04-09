virtuallyGhetto

You are here: Home / Automation / New vCenter events for vSphere 7, VMware Cloud on AWS 1.10 and vSphere with Kubernetes

New vCenter events for vSphere 7, VMware Cloud on AWS 1.10 and vSphere with Kubernetes

by Leave a Comment

Last year I published a Github repo which lists all the vCenter Server Events for a default installation for both vSphere 6.7 Update 3 and VMware Cloud on AWS 1.9. Since every vSphere environment is going to be unique with various 2nd and 3rd party solutions, I have also included a small PowerCLI script in the blog that you can use to generate the list of events for your own deployment.

With the release of vSphere 7 and VMware Cloud on AWS 1.10, I thought it was time to update the repo to see what's new which can be useful in a number of scenarios including using these events with the popular vCenter Event Broker Appliance (VEBA) Fling.

One thing worth pointing out with the introduction of vSphere with Kubernetes in vSphere 7, is there are also specific vCenter events, a total of 23 that are available and I am sure more will come in the future. Below is a quick summary which is also included in the Github repo.

vCenter Event ID Event Description
com.vmware.wcp.ClusterModel.create Enabling Namespaces on Cluster
com.vmware.wcp.ClusterModel.disable Disabled Namespaces on Cluster
com.vmware.wcp.WorkloadModel.create Namespace creation event
com.vmware.wcp.WorkloadModel.delete Namespace deletion event
com.vmware.registry.HarborCreateEvent Created Harbor registry
com.vmware.registry.HarborCreateFailEvent Failed to create Harbor registry
com.vmware.registry.HarborDeleteEvent   Deleted Harbor registry
com.vmware.registry.HarborDeleteFailEvent Failed to delete Harbor registry
com.vmware.registry.HarborProjectCreateEvent Created Harbor project
com.vmware.registry.HarborProjectCreateFailEvent Failed to create Harbor project
com.vmware.registry.HarborProjectDeleteEvent Deleted Harbor project
com.vmware.registry.HarborProjectDeleteFailEvent Failed to delete Harbor project
com.vmware.registry.HarborProjectMemberCreateEvent Created Harbor project member
com.vmware.registry.HarborProjectMemberCreateFailEvent Failed to create Harbor project member
com.vmware.registry.HarborProjectMemberDeleteEvent Deleted Harbor project member
com.vmware.registry.HarborProjectMemberDeleteFailEvent Failed to delete Harbor project member
com.vmware.registry.HarborProjectMemberUpdateEvent Updated Harbor project member
com.vmware.registry.HarborProjectMemberUpdateFailEvent Failed to update Harbor project member
com.vmware.registry.HarborProjectPurgeEvent Purged Harbor project
com.vmware.registry.HarborProjectPurgeFailEvent Failed to purge Harbor project
com.vmware.registry.HarborRestoreEvent Restoring Harbor registry
com.vmware.registry.HarborRestoreFailEvent Failed to restore Harbor registry
com.vmware.registry.HarborRestoreSuccessEvent   Restored Harbor registry

 

More from my site

Reader Interactions

Thanks for the comment!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.