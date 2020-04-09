New vCenter events for vSphere 7, VMware Cloud on AWS 1.10 and vSphere with Kubernetes

Last year I published a Github repo which lists all the vCenter Server Events for a default installation for both vSphere 6.7 Update 3 and VMware Cloud on AWS 1.9. Since every vSphere environment is going to be unique with various 2nd and 3rd party solutions, I have also included a small PowerCLI script in the blog that you can use to generate the list of events for your own deployment.

With the release of vSphere 7 and VMware Cloud on AWS 1.10, I thought it was time to update the repo to see what's new which can be useful in a number of scenarios including using these events with the popular vCenter Event Broker Appliance (VEBA) Fling.

vSphere 7 has a total of 1,778 vCenter events

VMware Cloud on AWS 1.10 has a total of 1,775 vCenter events

One thing worth pointing out with the introduction of vSphere with Kubernetes in vSphere 7, is there are also specific vCenter events, a total of 23 that are available and I am sure more will come in the future. Below is a quick summary which is also included in the Github repo.

vCenter Event ID Event Description com.vmware.wcp.ClusterModel.create Enabling Namespaces on Cluster com.vmware.wcp.ClusterModel.disable Disabled Namespaces on Cluster com.vmware.wcp.WorkloadModel.create Namespace creation event com.vmware.wcp.WorkloadModel.delete Namespace deletion event com.vmware.registry.HarborCreateEvent Created Harbor registry com.vmware.registry.HarborCreateFailEvent Failed to create Harbor registry com.vmware.registry.HarborDeleteEvent Deleted Harbor registry com.vmware.registry.HarborDeleteFailEvent Failed to delete Harbor registry com.vmware.registry.HarborProjectCreateEvent Created Harbor project com.vmware.registry.HarborProjectCreateFailEvent Failed to create Harbor project com.vmware.registry.HarborProjectDeleteEvent Deleted Harbor project com.vmware.registry.HarborProjectDeleteFailEvent Failed to delete Harbor project com.vmware.registry.HarborProjectMemberCreateEvent Created Harbor project member com.vmware.registry.HarborProjectMemberCreateFailEvent Failed to create Harbor project member com.vmware.registry.HarborProjectMemberDeleteEvent Deleted Harbor project member com.vmware.registry.HarborProjectMemberDeleteFailEvent Failed to delete Harbor project member com.vmware.registry.HarborProjectMemberUpdateEvent Updated Harbor project member com.vmware.registry.HarborProjectMemberUpdateFailEvent Failed to update Harbor project member com.vmware.registry.HarborProjectPurgeEvent Purged Harbor project com.vmware.registry.HarborProjectPurgeFailEvent Failed to purge Harbor project com.vmware.registry.HarborRestoreEvent Restoring Harbor registry com.vmware.registry.HarborRestoreFailEvent Failed to restore Harbor registry com.vmware.registry.HarborRestoreSuccessEvent Restored Harbor registry