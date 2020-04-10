The VMware Community Homelabs Project is a crowdsourcing effort that I had started back in February that enables the VMware community to help share the various VMware homelab configurations, usage and costs into a single location that can benefit our larger community. With the success of that project and the "hardware" aspects out of the way, I wanted to see what else I could do to help our VMware community in terms of the "software" aspects, as that is just as important.

The most popular solution by far today is to sign up for a VMUG Advantage membership which gives you access to a number of benefits including training and VMworld discounts but also to EVALExperience, which provides you with 365-days access (non-production usage) to the latest VMware solutions such as vSphere, vSAN, NSX, vRealize Suite and VMware Cloud Foundation. The EVALExperience alone is worth the $200 USD membership and is certainly one of the cheapest and easiest way to get access to all the latest VMware offerings for homelab purposes. Throughout the year, there are usually promo codes that you can find that ranges anywhere from 5-10% discount, but I wanted to see if we could do better 🙂

Today, I am very excited to announce a partnership between virtuallyGhetto and the VMware User Group (VMUG) organization to share with the VMware Community a special VMUG Advantage Homelab Group Buy offering. The table below provides the respective discounts based on the quantity of VMUG Advantage membership purchases. The larger the interests group, the larger the discount.

Quantity Discount Cost 1-99 12% $176 100-199 14% $172 200-300 15% $170

With the GA of vSphere 7.0, vSAN 7.0 and NSX-T 3.0, there is no better time to consider VMUG Advantage to get access to the latest releases. If that was not enough, I should also mention that VMUG Advantage will also include the upcoming VMware Cloud Foundation 4.0 release, which will allow folks to also try out the new vSphere with Kubernetes capabilities, which is currently only available as part of the VMware Cloud Foundation SKU.

Note: Licenses from VMUG Advantage can NOT be used for Production purposes.

If you are interested in participating in the VMUG Advantage Homelab Group Buy, please fill out the following survey below to express your interests in purchasing a VMUG Advantage subscription(s). This survey is planned to be open for about 1 month to gauge the level of interests and help determine the final promotion discount. Please share this with friends and colleagues and its never too early to start thinking about Christmas gifts for that special someone 😉

Once the survey period has closed, you will be contacted by the VMUG organization with the details of the promotion along with the promotion code to apply towards your VMUG Advantage membership. Depending on the amount of interests, we could potentially close the survey sooner if we reach 200+ folks.

Here's short URL for the survey in case you want to share with others: http://vmwa.re/vmug-adv-groupbuy

Loading…