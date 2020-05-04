Quick Tip – Suppress new core dump warning in ESXi 7.0

You may have noticed new warning message after installing ESXi 7.0, this can happen if your ESXi installation is on a smaller local disk (Nested ESXi Appliance would also be affected) which does not have enough capacity for setting up a core dump target or if ESXi is booting from USB which also does not support core dumps by default.

No coredump target has been configured. Host core dumps cannot be saved.



It is certainly recommended that you have a core dump target configured, especially for Production systems. However, if you wish to suppress the warning, there is an ESXi Advance Setting which you can toggle called UserVars.SuppressCoredumpWarning and below is the ESXCLI command of suppressing the warning:

esxcli system settings advanced set -o /UserVars/SuppressCoredumpWarning -i 1