Setup custom login banner when logging into a vSphere with Kubernetes Cluster

While working on my PowerCLI module for enabling workload management for a vSphere with Kubernetes (K8s) Cluster, I came to discover a pretty cool feature that is only available when using the vSphere with K8s API to enable Workload Management on a vSphere Cluster.

As part of the enablement spec, there is a new property called login_banner. Taking a closer look, this property allows you to specify a custom message that would be displayed as part of the initial login to your vSphere with K8s Cluster using the vSphere kubectl plugin. This is similar to an SSH login banner which can be used to provide internal disclaimers and/or additional instructions for your end users.

Here is an example of what the login banner can look like. Yup, vSphere with K8s supports emojis or rather the terminal you are using to login can potentially render emojis 😀



The good news is that I have already added this feature into the new New-WorkloadManagement function and you can specify a message by adding the -LoginBanner parameter.

For those interested in rendering emojis within their banner, you can take a look at the following example and you can find the complete list of emoji unicodes here.

$LoginBanner = " " + [char]::ConvertFromUtf32(0x1F973) + "vSphere with Kubernetes Cluster enabled by virtuallyGhetto " + [char]::ConvertFromUtf32(0x1F973) + " " 1 2 3 4 5 $LoginBanner = " " + [ char ] :: ConvertFromUtf32 ( 0x1F973 ) + "vSphere with Kubernetes Cluster enabled by virtuallyGhetto " + [ char ] :: ConvertFromUtf32 ( 0x1F973 ) + " "