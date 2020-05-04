VMware Cloud Services Status APIs

For customers that use any of the VMware Cloud Services, you can check the status of any or all services by visiting https://status.vmware-services.io. You even have the option of subscribe via a number of communication channels to receive updates.



Awhile back, I had someone ask whether our status page which uses the status.io service provides any APIs that could be used to programmatically retrieve status for specific service. I figured there probably is a way but only recently did I have a chance to follow-up on that request. The answer is yes and below is a quick example on how you use the REST APIs.

To list all available VMware Cloud Service, which is known as a component, you will need to perform a GET on https://status.vmware-services.io/api/v2/components and below is an example using cURL:

curl -s -H "Accept: application/json" https://status.vmware-services.io/api/v2/components | python -m json.tool



Once you have identified the specific component ID, then you would perform a GET on that specific service and below is an example which retrieves the status for the VMware Cloud on AWS service using cuRL:

curl -s -H "Accept: application/json" https://status.vmware-services.io/api/v2/components/q87sq6ktlz1h | python -m json.tool