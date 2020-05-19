Workload Management PowerCLI Module for automating vSphere with Kubernetes

One of the last things on my to-do list after creating my Automated vSphere 7 and vSphere with Kubernetes Lab Deployment Script which is still the quickest and most reliable way to have a fully deployed and configured environment to try out vSphere with Kubernetes using Nested ESXi, was to also automate the enablement of Workload Management for a given vSphere Cluster.

There are two new vCenter Server REST APIs to be aware of as it pertains to vSphere with Kubernetes:

namespaces = Manages the lifecycle and access control to a vSphere Namespace

namespace-management = Despite the name, this refers to lifecycle and management of a Workload Management Cluster

I also have to mention that Vikas Shitole, who works on vCenter Server, has fantastic blog series covering various parts of the new vSphere with Kubernetes API along with Python examples if you want to dive further. Since Vikas has done a great job covering Python, I figure I will demonstrate how to consume these new vSphere with Kubernetes API using PowerCLI, which many of our customers use to automate.

I have created a new WorkloadManagement.psm1 PowerCLI module which includes following functions:

Get-WorkloadManagement

New-WorkloadManagement

Remove-WorkloadManagement

Below are the two steps required to get started with the Workload Management PowerCLI Module.

Step 1 - Download and import the WorkloadManagement PowerCLI Module by running the following command:

Import-Module ./VMware.WorkloadManagement.psm1

Step 2 - A connection to the vCenter REST API endpoint using the Connect-CisServer cmdlet is required for enabling and disabling Workload Management Cluster

Connect-CisServer -Server pacific-vcsa-2.cpbu.corp -User *protected email* -Password VMware1!

A connection to vCenter Server using Connect-VIServer cmdlet is only required if you wish to retrieve information about an existing Workload Management Cluster

Connect-VIServer -Server pacific-vcsa-2.cpbu.corp -User *protected email* -Password VMware1!

Enable Workload Management

To enable Workload Management for a vSphere Cluster, you will use the New-WorkloadManagement function which accepts the exact same input as the Workload Management UI within vCenter Server. You can monitor the progress of the removal by using the vSphere UI. Below are the supported paraemters and their definitions.

ClusterName Name of vSphere Cluster to enable Workload Management ControlPlaneSize Size of Control Plane VMs (TINY;SMALL;MEDIUM;LARGE) MgmtNetwork Management Network for Control Plane VMs MgmtNetworkStartIP Starting IP Address for Control Plane VMs (5 consecutive free addresses) MgmtNetworkSubnet Netmask for Management Network MgmtNetworkGateway Gateway for Management Network MgmtNetworkDNS DNS Server(s) to use for Management Network MgmtNetworkDNSDomain DNS Domain(s) MgmtNetworkNTP NTP Server(s) WorkloadNetworkVDS Name of vSphere 7 Distributed Virtual Switch (VDS) configured with NSX-T WorkloadNetworkEdgeCluster Name of NSX-T Edge Cluster WorkloadNetworkDNS DNS Server(s) to use for Workloads WorkloadNetworkPodCIDR K8s POD CIDR (default: 10.244.0.0/21) WorkloadNetworkServiceCIDR K8S Service CIDR (default: 10.96.0.0/24) WorkloadNetworkIngressCIDR CIDR for Workload Ingress (recommend /27 or larger) WorkloadNetworkEgressCIDR CIDR for Workload Egress (recommend /27 or larger) ControlPlaneStoragePolicy Name of VM Storage Policy to use for Control Plane VMs EphemeralDiskStoragePolicy Name of VM Storage Policy to use for Ephemeral Disk ImageCacheStoragePolicy Name of VM Storage Policy to use for Image Cache

Here is an example of using the New-WorkloadManagement function:

New-WorkloadManagement

-ClusterName "Workload-Cluster"

-ControlPlaneSize TINY

-MgmtNetwork "DVPG-Management Network"

-MgmtNetworkStartIP "172.17.36.51"

-MgmtNetworkSubnet "255.255.255.0"

-MgmtNetworkGateway "172.17.36.253"

-MgmtNetworkDNS "172.17.31.5"

-MgmtNetworkDNSDomain "cpub.corp"

-MgmtNetworkNTP "5.199.135.170"

-WorkloadNetworkVDS "Pacific-VDS"

-WorkloadNetworkEdgeCluster "Edge-Cluster-01"

-WorkloadNetworkDNS "172.17.31.5"

-WorkloadNetworkIngressCIDR "172.17.36.64/27"

-WorkloadNetworkEgressCIDR "172.17.36.96/27"

-ControlPlaneStoragePolicy "pacific-gold-storage-policy"

-EphemeralDiskStoragePolicy "pacific-gold-storage-policy" `

-ImageCacheStoragePolicy "pacific-gold-storage-policy"

Retrieve Workload Management

To retrieve all Workload Management Clusters, use the Get-WorkloadManagement function.

Get-WorkloadManagement

To include additional usage information pertaining to cpu, memory and storage you can append the -Stats option.

Get-WorkloadManagement -Stats

Disable Workload Management

To disable Workload Management on existing vSphere Cluster which has it enabled, use the Remove-WorkloadManagement function and provide the name of the vSphere Cluster. You can monitor the progress of the removal by using the vSphere UI.

Remove-WorkloadManagement -ClusterName "Workload-Cluster"