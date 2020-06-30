virtuallyGhetto

Five of my favorite enhancements in vSphere 7

It is very easy to focus on the speeds and feeds of a new major vSphere release such as vSphere 7 which also includes a TON of new and exciting capabilities. However, often times it is the tiny improvements that has the most significant impact to our end users, especially when it comes to usability and operations. In fact, this was further reinforced by Frank Denneman's post on the Reddit with similiar observations.

I have been using vSphere 7 since it was released back in April and I have been discovering a number of new vSphere UI enhancements that has really delighted my overall user experience. I had been sharing these enhancements on Twitter, but figured it was worth a blog post given most of these features were not well known.

Do you have a favorite new feature in vSphere 7 that might not be well known? If so, share by leaving a comment below.

1. Enhanced VM Summary

2. Update and Patch Notifications

3. ESXi Firmware and Driver View

4. ESXi Installation Date + Software Package Details

5. Terminate "stuck" VM

Here are two additional non-UI features that I came to learn about in vSphere 7 that you might also be interested in: Support for HTTPS using wget on ESXi and Guest Customization support for Instant Clones.

  1. Keep in mind that if you press the “kill’ button, HA will restart vm, cause no clean.shut flag will be set

Thanks for the comment!

