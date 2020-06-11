Full OVA/OVF property support coming to Terraform provider for vSphere

Terraform is one of the most popular Infrastructure as Code (IaC) tool out there today and it should come as no surprise there is Terraform provider for vSphere which many of our customers have been using. In fact, VMware just recently released a couple more new providers (here and here) supporting VMware Cloud on AWS and NSX-T solutions respectively.

Although I have used Terraform and the vSphere provider in the past, it has not been my tool of choice for automation as it still lacks a number of basic vSphere capabilities which I require on a regular basis. The most common one being the ability to deploy a Virtual Appliance (OVA/OVF) which has been my biggest barrier and I know this has been a highly requested feature from the community as well.

In early May of this year, I noticed that v1.18 of the vSphere provider finally added support for OVA/OVF deployment and I was pretty excited to give this a try and may even have been the first to kick the tires on this feature? Although OVA/OVF support was added, it looks like support for customizing OVF properties which is commonly included as part of an OVA/OVF would only possible if you are cloning from an existing imported OVA/OVF image. One of the most common use case is to import an OVF/OVA from either your local computer or from a URL and it looks like this use case was not possible.

I filed two Github issues, one for supporting OVF properties for initial OVA/OVF deployment and another regarding a bug I ran into when importing OVA/OVF from a remote URL. Just yesterday, I got the good news that my feature request has been completed and I was given an early drop of the vSphere provider to try out this feature. I may have also hinted to the Engineering team to use my popular Nested ESXi Appliance OVA as a reference test implementation as I knew this was something many customers will want to deploy 🙂

Here is a working example of deploying my Nested ESXi OVA both from my local computer as well as from a remote URL:

provider "vsphere" { user = "*protected email*" password = "VMware1!" vsphere_server = "192.168.30.200" # If you have a self-signed cert allow_unverified_ssl = true } data "vsphere_datacenter" "datacenter" { name = "Primp-Datacenter" } data "vsphere_datastore" "datastore" { name = "sm-vsanDatastore" datacenter_id = data.vsphere_datacenter.datacenter.id } data "vsphere_resource_pool" "pool" { name = "Supermicro-Cluster/Resources/Workload" datacenter_id = data.vsphere_datacenter.datacenter.id } data "vsphere_network" "network" { name = "VM Network" datacenter_id = data.vsphere_datacenter.datacenter.id } data "vsphere_host" "host" { name = "192.168.30.14" datacenter_id = data.vsphere_datacenter.datacenter.id } resource "vsphere_virtual_machine" "vmFromRemoteOvf" { name = "Nested-ESXi-7.0-Terraform-Deploy-1" resource_pool_id = data.vsphere_resource_pool.pool.id datastore_id = data.vsphere_datastore.datastore.id datacenter_id = data.vsphere_datacenter.datacenter.id host_system_id = data.vsphere_host.host.id wait_for_guest_net_timeout = 0 wait_for_guest_ip_timeout = 0 ovf_deploy { remote_ovf_url = "https://download3.vmware.com/software/vmw-tools/nested-esxi/Nested_ESXi7.0_Appliance_Template_v1.ova" disk_provisioning = "thin" ovf_network_map = { "VM Network" = data.vsphere_network.network.id } } vapp { properties = { "guestinfo.hostname" = "tf-nested-esxi-1.primp-industries.com", "guestinfo.ipaddress" = "192.168.30.180", "guestinfo.netmask" = "255.255.255.0", "guestinfo.gateway" = "192.168.30.1", "guestinfo.dns" = "192.168.30.1", "guestinfo.domain" = "primp-industries.com", "guestinfo.ntp" = "pool.ntp.org", "guestinfo.password" = "VMware1!23", "guestinfo.ssh" = "True" } } } resource "vsphere_virtual_machine" "vmFromLocalOvf" { name = "Nested-ESXi-7.0-Terraform-Deploy-2" resource_pool_id = data.vsphere_resource_pool.pool.id datastore_id = data.vsphere_datastore.datastore.id datacenter_id = data.vsphere_datacenter.datacenter.id host_system_id = data.vsphere_host.host.id wait_for_guest_net_timeout = 0 wait_for_guest_ip_timeout = 0 ovf_deploy { local_ovf_path = "/Volumes/Storage/Software/Nested_ESXi7.0_Appliance_Template_v1.ova" disk_provisioning = "thin" ovf_network_map = { "VM Network" = data.vsphere_network.network.id } } vapp { properties = { "guestinfo.hostname" = "tf-nested-esxi-2.primp-industries.com", "guestinfo.ipaddress" = "192.168.30.181", "guestinfo.netmask" = "255.255.255.0", "guestinfo.gateway" = "192.168.30.1", "guestinfo.dns" = "192.168.30.1", "guestinfo.domain" = "primp-industries.com", "guestinfo.ntp" = "pool.ntp.org", "guestinfo.password" = "VMware1!23", "guestinfo.ssh" = "True" } } } 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43 44 45 46 47 48 49 50 51 52 53 54 55 56 57 58 59 60 61 62 63 64 65 66 67 68 69 70 71 72 73 74 75 76 77 78 79 80 81 82 83 84 85 86 87 88 89 90 91 92 93 94 95 96 97 98 provider "vsphere" { user = "*protected email*" password = "VMware1!" vsphere_server = "192.168.30.200" # With this upcoming capability, I think this really opens up the door for more possibilities and may even convince me to start using Terraform on a more regular basis 😉

I am sure many of you are asking when will this be available and happy to say very soon! It looks like the vSphere provider is roughly on a bi-weekly release cadence, so folks should expect to see this available in the next couple of weeks and I will update this blog post once it is available. I will be curious to learn what folks will be deploying and as always, if you have any feedback feel free to leave it here or better yet, file an issue directly in the Github repo.