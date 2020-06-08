Interesting Kubernetes application demos

I am always on the lookout for cool and interesting demos to deploy, especially with some of the work I have been doing lately with vSphere with Kubernetes (K8s) and Tanzu Kubernetes Grid (TKG). I am sure many of you have probably seen the basic wordpress demos which seems to be the typical "Hello World" app for K8s and having something more compelling not only makes the demo more interesting but it can also help folks better understand how a modern applications can be built, deployed and run.

Below is a list of of the K8s demo applications that I have come across as part of my exploration and by no means is this an exhaustive list. I have been able to successfully deploy these applications running on the latest version of K8s (1.17 and 1.18) as I did come across other demos which did not work or I had issues setting up. If there are other K8s demos that folks have used, feel free to leave a comment and I will update the blog post after doing some basic testing.

For those of you who may not have a K8s environment and is running either vSphere 6.7 Update 3 or have access to a VMware Cloud on AWS SDDC, you can easily setup a TKG Cluster in under 30 minutes leveraging my TKG Demo Appliance Fling.

Yelb

Yelb has been one of my go to demos due to its simplicity. For those not familiar, Yelb is a famous VMware demo application that was built by my good friend Massimo Re Ferre' and Andrea Siviero. This web application contains the following services: UI Frontend, Application Server, Database Server and Caching Service using Redis.



Special Requirements:

None

NodePort Deployment:

Step 1 - Deploy the application

kubectl create ns yelb

kubectl apply -f https://raw.githubusercontent.com/lamw/vmware-k8s-app-demo/master/yelb.yaml

Step 2 - Verify all pods are ready

kubectl -n yelb get pods

Step 3 - To access the application, open web browser to http://<ip>:30001

kubectl -n yelb describe pod $(kubectl -n yelb get pods | grep yelb-ui | awk '{print $1}') | grep "Node:"

LoadBalancer Service Deployment:

Step 1 - Deploy the application

kubectl create ns yelb

kubectl apply -f https://raw.githubusercontent.com/lamw/vmware-k8s-app-demo/master/yelb-lb.yaml

Step 2 - Verify all pods are ready

kubectl -n yelb get pods

Step 3 - To access the application, open web browser to http://<external-ip>

kubectl -n yelb get svc/yelb-ui

Note: It is expected that your K8s cluster can support a LoadBalancer Service

VMware Event Broker Application

I know many of you are already familiar with the VMware Event Broker Appliance (VEBA) Fling which enables customers to easily build event-driven automation based on vCenter Server Events. Since VEBA is built as a native K8s application, customers that have an existing K8s Cluster which includes vSphere with K8s and TKG can also get the benefits of VEBA!

Special Requirements:

None

Deployment:

Detailed instructions on deploying and configuring VEBA with K8s can be found here.

Kubeapps

I recently learned about Kubeapps which provides a very slick web interface for deploying and managing K8s applications which also includes Helm charts. After deploying Kubeapps, you immediately have access to a catalog of several hundred ready to deploy applications. It includes basic apps like WordPress but it also contains some of the most popular and most up to date open source applications that are being deployed in production like Kafka, Jenkins and Elastic Search as an example. If you have your own application repository, you can add those to Kubeapps which will automatically give you UI interface to deploy your own custom K8s applications. Kubeapps is also a VMware Opensource project that is being led by the Bitnami team which was acquired recently by VMware. Definitely worth checking out!



Special Requirements:

Helm is required for installation

Storage Classes (for persistent apps)

Deployment:

Detailed instructions can be found here and to learn more about Kubeapps, Tiffany Jernigan, a Developer Advocate for VMware has fantastic getting started video which I also recommend checking out.

ACME Fitness

The ACME Fitness application is built by our VMware Cloud Advocacy team and it demonstrates an example e-commerce/online application which is made up of a number of different microservices. It also includes a load generator tool which is also looks pretty neat.



Special Requirements:

Load Balancer required

Deployment:

Step 1 - Clone repo

git clone https://github.com/vmwarecloudadvocacy/acme_fitness_demo.git

cd acme_fitness_demo/kubernetes-manifests

Step 2 - Specify a secret name and namespace to apply to the deployment. If you do not have the permission to create a namespace, simply omit that from each of the commands.

ACME_SECRET=VMware1!

ACME_NAMESPACE=acme-fitness

Step 3 - Deploy application

kubectl create ns ${ACME_NAMESPACE}

kubectl -n ${ACME_NAMESPACE} create secret generic cart-redis-pass --from-literal=password=${ACME_SECRET}

kubectl -n ${ACME_NAMESPACE} apply -f cart-redis-total.yaml

kubectl -n ${ACME_NAMESPACE} apply -f cart-total.yaml

kubectl -n ${ACME_NAMESPACE} create secret generic catalog-mongo-pass --from-literal=password=${ACME_SECRET}

kubectl -n ${ACME_NAMESPACE} create -f catalog-db-initdb-configmap.yaml

kubectl -n ${ACME_NAMESPACE} apply -f catalog-db-total.yaml

kubectl -n ${ACME_NAMESPACE} apply -f catalog-total.yaml

kubectl -n ${ACME_NAMESPACE} apply -f payment-total.yaml

kubectl -n ${ACME_NAMESPACE} create secret generic order-postgres-pass --from-literal=password=${ACME_SECRET}

kubectl -n ${ACME_NAMESPACE} apply -f order-db-total.yaml

kubectl -n ${ACME_NAMESPACE} apply -f order-total.yaml

kubectl -n ${ACME_NAMESPACE} create secret generic users-mongo-pass --from-literal=password=${ACME_SECRET}

kubectl -n ${ACME_NAMESPACE} create secret generic users-redis-pass --from-literal=password=${ACME_SECRET}

kubectl -n ${ACME_NAMESPACE} create -f users-db-initdb-configmap.yaml

kubectl -n ${ACME_NAMESPACE} apply -f users-db-total.yaml

kubectl -n ${ACME_NAMESPACE} apply -f users-redis-total.yaml

kubectl -n ${ACME_NAMESPACE} apply -f users-total.yaml

kubectl -n ${ACME_NAMESPACE} apply -f frontend-total.yaml

kubectl -n ${ACME_NAMESPACE} apply -f point-of-sales-total.yaml

Step 4 - Verify all pods are in ready. I did notice that the point-of-sales (pos) pod may

kubectl -n ${ACME_NAMESPACE} get pods

Step 5 - To access the application, open web browser to http://<external-ip>

kubectl -n ${ACME_NAMESPACE} get svc/frontend

Online Boutique

Online Boutique is another e-commerce/online store demo that was built by the folks over at Google which demonstrates a 10-Tier microservice application.



Special Requirements:

Load Balancer required

Step 1 - Clone repo

git clone https://github.com/GoogleCloudPlatform/microservices-demo.git

cd microservices-demo

Step 2 - Create namespace to apply to the deployment. If you do not have the permission to create a namespace, simply omit that from each of the commands.

kubectl create ns boutique

Step 3 - Deploy application

kubectl -n boutique apply -f ./release/kubernetes-manifests.yaml

Step 4 - Verify all pods are ready

kubectl -n boutique get pods

Step 5 - To access the application, open web browser to http://<external-ip>

kubectl -n boutique get svc/frontend-external

Robot Shop

Robot Shop is another e-commerce/online store application that was built by Instana using a number of different web technologies and microservices. This might be your cup of tea for those Sci-Fi fans 🙂



Special Requirements:

Helm is required for installation

Load Balancer required

Step 1 - Clone repo

git clone https://github.com/instana/robot-shop.git

cd robot-shop/K8s/helm

Step 2 - Create namespace to apply to the deployment. If you do not have the permission to create a namespace, simply omit that from each of the commands.

kubectl create ns robot-shop

Step 2 - Deploy application

kubectl create ns robot-shop

helm install robot-shop --namespace robot-shop .

Step 3 - Verify all pods are ready

kubectl -n robot-shop get pods

Step 4 - To access the application, open web browser to http://<external-ip>:8080

kubectl -n robot-shop get svc/web

Kubedoom

Kubedoom is a fun little application that I came across which allows you to have some fun killing demons, err I mean pods within your K8s Cluster to test the resiliency of an application. Its hard work but someone has to do it 😉

via GIPHY

Special Requirements:

VNC Client

Step 1 - Clone repo

git clone https://github.com/storax/kubedoom.git

cd kubedoom

Step 2 - Deploy application

kubectl apply -f manifest/

Step 3 - Identify the IP Address of the K8s Node to connect

kubectl -n kubedoom describe pod | grep 'Node:'

Note: If you are using the TKG Demo Appliance, you can also setup SSH port forward to the K8s Node by using ssh [email protected][TKG-IP] -L 5900:[K8s-NODE-IP]:5900 and then connecting to localhost:5900 from your local desktop after successfully establishing SSH tunnel.

Step 4 - Connect to the Kubedoom container using any VNC Client on port 5900 and the password is 1234.