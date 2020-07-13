Quick Tip – Encoding emojis in a Microsoft Teams message using O365 API

One easy way to integrate with Microsoft Teams is to use an incoming webhook which can be configured on a per-channel basis. While working on creating some new PowerShell functions for the VMware Event Broker Appliance (VEBA), I was stuck trying to figure out how to properly encode an emoji icon into the MessageCard type for sending a message to a teams channel.
After a bit of searching and some trial/error, I finally found that you needed to use the emoji hex code with the following format:
&#x<EMOJI-HEX-CODE>;
I used this site here to find the emoji to hex code translation. In addition, I also found that the emojis will only render when used in either the activityTitle or text property of the MessageCard. I was initially trying use this within the facts property which does not work.
Here is a working PowerShell example on constructing the the MessageCard JSON which utilizes emojis:
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
|
$teamsMessage = [PSCustomObject][Ordered]@{
"@type" = "MessageCard"
"@context" = "http://schema.org/extensions"
"themeColor" = '0078D7'
"summary" = "VMC SDDC Deleted"
"sections" = @(
@{
"activityTitle" = "🚨 **VMC SDDC Deleted** 🚨";
"activitySubtitle" = "In VMC-Customer[0] Organization";
"activityImage" = "https://blogs.vmware.com/vsphere/files/2019/07/Icon-2019-VMWonAWS-Primary-354-x-256.png"
"facts" = @(
@{
"name" = "SDDC:";
"value" = "M11-SDDC";
},
@{
"name" = "Date:";
"value" = "2020-07-12T11:20:03.364000Z";
},
@{
"name" = "User:";
"value" = "*protected email*";
}
);
"markdown" = $true;
"text" = "😩 This is the text field 😩";
}
)
}
$body = $teamsMessage | ConvertTo-Json -Depth 5
Invoke-WebRequest -Uri $teamsWebhookURL -Method POST -ContentType "application/json" -Body $body | Out-Null
Here is what the rendered Microsoft Teams message will looks like posting to the webhook:
