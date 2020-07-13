virtuallyGhetto

You are here: Home / Uncategorized / Quick Tip – Encoding emojis in a Microsoft Teams message using O365 API

Quick Tip – Encoding emojis in a Microsoft Teams message using O365 API

by Leave a Comment

One easy way to integrate with Microsoft Teams is to use an incoming webhook which can be configured on a per-channel basis. While working on creating some new PowerShell functions for the VMware Event Broker Appliance (VEBA), I was stuck trying to figure out how to properly encode an emoji icon into the MessageCard type for sending a message to a teams channel.

After a bit of searching and some trial/error, I finally found that you needed to use the emoji hex code with the following format:

&#x<EMOJI-HEX-CODE>;

I used this site here to find the emoji to hex code translation. In addition, I also found that the emojis will only render when used in either the activityTitle or text property of the MessageCard. I was initially trying use this within the facts property which does not work.

Here is a working PowerShell example on constructing the the MessageCard JSON which utilizes emojis:

Here is what the rendered Microsoft Teams message will looks like posting to the webhook:

More from my site

Reader Interactions

Thanks for the comment!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.