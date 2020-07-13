Quick Tip – Encoding emojis in a Microsoft Teams message using O365 API

One easy way to integrate with Microsoft Teams is to use an incoming webhook which can be configured on a per-channel basis. While working on creating some new PowerShell functions for the VMware Event Broker Appliance (VEBA), I was stuck trying to figure out how to properly encode an emoji icon into the MessageCard type for sending a message to a teams channel.

After a bit of searching and some trial/error, I finally found that you needed to use the emoji hex code with the following format:

&#x<EMOJI-HEX-CODE>;

I used this site here to find the emoji to hex code translation. In addition, I also found that the emojis will only render when used in either the activityTitle or text property of the MessageCard. I was initially trying use this within the facts property which does not work.

Here is a working PowerShell example on constructing the the MessageCard JSON which utilizes emojis:

$teamsMessage = [PSCustomObject][Ordered]@{ "@type" = "MessageCard" "@context" = "http://schema.org/extensions" "themeColor" = '0078D7' "summary" = "VMC SDDC Deleted" "sections" = @( @{ "activityTitle" = "🚨 **VMC SDDC Deleted** 🚨"; "activitySubtitle" = "In VMC-Customer[0] Organization"; "activityImage" = "https://blogs.vmware.com/vsphere/files/2019/07/Icon-2019-VMWonAWS-Primary-354-x-256.png" "facts" = @( @{ "name" = "SDDC:"; "value" = "M11-SDDC"; }, @{ "name" = "Date:"; "value" = "2020-07-12T11:20:03.364000Z"; }, @{ "name" = "User:"; "value" = "*protected email*"; } ); "markdown" = $true; "text" = "😩 This is the text field 😩"; } ) } $body = $teamsMessage | ConvertTo-Json -Depth 5 Invoke-WebRequest -Uri $teamsWebhookURL -Method POST -ContentType "application/json" -Body $body | Out-Null 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 $ teamsMessage = [ PSCustomObject ] [ Ordered ] @ { "@type" = "MessageCard" "@context" = "http://schema.org/extensions" "themeColor" = '0078D7' "summary" = "VMC SDDC Deleted" "sections" = @ ( @ { "activityTitle" = "🚨 **VMC SDDC Deleted** 🚨" ; "activitySubtitle" = "In VMC-Customer[0] Organization" ; "activityImage" = "https://blogs.vmware.com/vsphere/files/2019/07/Icon-2019-VMWonAWS-Primary-354-x-256.png" "facts" = @ ( @ { "name" = "SDDC:" ; "value" = "M11-SDDC" ; } , @ { "name" = "Date:" ; "value" = "2020-07-12T11:20:03.364000Z" ; } , @ { "name" = "User:" ; "value" = "*protected email*" ; } ) ; "markdown" = $ true ; "text" = "😩 This is the text field 😩" ; } ) } $ body = $ teamsMessage | ConvertTo - Json - Depth 5 Invoke - WebRequest - Uri $ teamsWebhookURL - Method POST - ContentType "application/json" - Body $ body | Out - Null

Here is what the rendered Microsoft Teams message will looks like posting to the webhook: