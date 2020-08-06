Other Intel and AMD small form factor (SFF) systems for vSphere Homelabs

When it comes to selecting a platform for a vSphere Homelab, there are many options which include building your own "whitebox" system. For the large majority of folks, the preference is to purchase a ready to use kit such as an Intel NUC or Supermicro which both extremely popular. These systems not only work well but their form factor is also ideal for home offices where space is always at a premium.

With that said, there are many other small form factor (SFF) platforms that exists out in the market and not just Intel-based systems, but also AMD SFF kits which are being introduced and have been getting many inquiries about. As someone who keeps a close eye on this market for new and interesting platforms, I have been re(sharing) some of these new updates on Twitter.

Although Twitter is great way to share and discuss news, it is not the best place to consolidate this type of information that can easily be searched. This was one the motivation for putting together this post for both informational awareness but also something that can be updated over time. This was certainly a challenge when asked about other SFF options, especially in the AMD space where I was not able to easily point folks to. Below is a collection of SFF for both Intel and AMD that I have come across, some of which are currently being used for vSphere Homelabs and others having the potential given their specification. In addition, I suspect many of the kits below which report 32GB of memory as their max should be able to go up 64GB as I have shown in the past with NUC platform.

If folks have other SFF kits they would like to share or confirm that works with latest versions of vSphere, feel free to leave a comment which can help others in the VMware Community.

Intel

Model CPU Memory Storage Network ESXi Verify HP ProDesk Mini Intel 9th Gen i7 up to 32GB 2 x M.2 1 x NIC Yes

Model CPU Memory Storage Network ESXi Verify Lenovo ThinkStation P340 Tiny Intel 10th Gen i9 up to 64GB 2 x M.2 1 x NIC TBD

Model CPU Memory Storage Network ESXi Verify CompuLab Fitlet2 Intel Atom up to 16GB 1 x M.2 up to 2 x NIC Yes

Model CPU Memory Storage Network ESXi Verify Cirrus7 Nimbus v3 Intel 9th i9 up to 64GB 1 x M.2 + 2 x 2.5" up to 2 x NIC No

Model CPU Memory Storage Network ESXi Verify Zotact ZBOX M Series Edge Intel 10th Gen i5 up to 64GB 2 x M.2 2 x NIC No

Model CPU Memory Storage Network ESXi Verify Atlast Monos Intel 9th Gen i5 up to 32GB 1 x M.2 2 x NIC No

Model CPU Memory Storage Network ESXi Verify CompuLab MintBox 3 Intel 9th Gen i9 up to 128GB 2 x M.2 + 4 x 2.5" 2 x NIC No

AMD

Model CPU Memory Storage Network ESXi Verify ASRock 4x4 BOX-V1000M AMD Ryzen Embedded V-Series up to 32GB 1 x M.2 + 1 x 2.5" 2 x NIC Yes

Model CPU Memory Storage Network ESXi Verify Zotac ZBOX M Series Nano AMD Ryzen 3 up to 32GB 1 x M.2 + 1 x 2.5" 2 x NIC No

Model CPU Memory Storage Network ESXi Verify Miniforum DMAF5 AMD Ryzen 5 up to 32GB 1 x M.2 + 1 x 2.5" 1 x NIC No

Model CPU Memory Storage Network ESXi Verify Beelink GT-R Mini AMD Ryzen 5 up to 32GB 2 x M.2 2 x NIC No

Model CPU Memory Storage Network ESXi Verify Asus PN50 AMD Ryzen 7 up to 64GB 1 x M.2 + 1 x 2.5" 1 x NIC No

Model CPU Memory Storage Network ESXi Verify Cirrus7 Incus A300 AMD Ryzen 5 up to 32GB 2 x M.2 + 2 x 2.5" 1 x NIC No