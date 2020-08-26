USB Native Driver Fling for ESXi v1.6

The popular USB Native Driver Fling for ESXi has just been updated to version 1.6 and is one of our larger releases.

Here are some of the key new features, for complete list, please refer to the Changelog tab on the Fling site.

Support for 4 additional USB NICs including the highly requested RTL8156 which is a 2.5GbE USB NIC and can be found on Amazon for as low as $25 USD. For more details, please refer to Requirements tab on the Fling site.

Support for persisting VMkernel to USB NIC MAC Address mappings which was an issue when using multiple USB NICs. Upon reboot, ESXi may randomize the mappings which can cause issues. For more details on this feature, please refer to the Instructions tab on the Fling site.

Simplified method for persisting USB NIC bindings. For more details, please refer to the Instructions tab on the Fling site.