Installing VMware Tools on Raspberry Pi OS for ESXi-Arm

Now that you have Raspberry Pi (rPI) OS running as a VM on ESXi-Arm, the next thing you will probably want to install is VMware Tools, especially useful to see the IP Address of your Guest if you are using DHCP and for enabling guest "soft" shutdown using the vSphere UI. Below are the instructions

Step 1 - Open Terminal after rPI OS has booted up and enable SSH

sudo systemctl enable ssh

sudo systemctl start ssh

Step 2 - Obtain the IP Address of your rPI OS and SSH to the system with the username pi and the password you had configured during the setup of rPI OS as a VM

Step 3 - Change to root and pull latest updates by running the following two commands:

sudo su -

apt update

Step 4 - Clone Open VM Tools repo and change into the inner directory by running the following commands:

git clone https://github.com/vmware/open-vm-tools.git

cd open-vm-tools/open-vm-tools/

Step 5 - Install the following packages which will be needed to compile VMware Tools from source:

apt install -y automake libtool libmspack-dev libglib2.0-dev libpam0g-dev libssl-dev libxml2-dev libxmlsec1-dev libx11-dev libxext-dev libxinerama-dev libxi-dev libxrender-dev libxrandr-dev libxtst-dev libgtk2.0-dev

Step 6 - Run the following commands to build and install VMware Tools:

autoreconf -i

./configure --without-gtk3 --without-gtkmm

make

make install

ldconfig

Step 7 - We need to create a new systemd unit file so that we can manage the VMware Tools service, do to so, run the following command:

cat > /etc/systemd/system/vmtoolsd.service << EOF [Unit] Description= Description=Open VM Tools After= After=network-online.target [Service] ExecStart= ExecStart=/usr/local/bin/vmtoolsd Restart=always RestartSec=1sec [Install] WantedBy=multi-user.target EOF 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 cat > / etc / systemd / system / vmtoolsd .service << EOF [ Unit ] Description = Description = Open VM Tools After = After = network - online .target [ Service ] ExecStart = ExecStart = / usr / local / bin / vmtoolsd Restart = always RestartSec = 1sec [ Install ] WantedBy = multi - user .target EOF

Step 8 - Enable and start the VMware Tools service by running the following command:

systemctl enable vmtoolsd.service

systemctl start vmtoolsd.service

If everything was successfully installed and configured, you should be able to see that the status of VMware Tools is now running for your rPI OS running on ESXi-Arm!