Automating kubectl-vsphere login for vSphere with Tanzu

Before you can start deploying workloads to your vSphere with Tanzu Cluster, you need to first download the vSphere Plugin for Kubectl and then use that to login to your Supervisor Cluster which will generate a Kubernetes (K8s) context file that is stored in .kube/config

Here is an example of using the vSphere Plugin for Kubectl:

./kubectl-vsphere login --server=10.10.0.64 -u *protected email* --insecure-skip-tls-verify



For interactive sessions this is fine and upon successfully entering your password when prompted, you can switch to the correct K8s context to begin your workload deployment. For folks interested in automation, the one downside today is that the plugin does not provide a way to specify your password using either a command-line argument or reading from a configuration file.

I have actually seen this topic come up a few times both internally and externally for those wanting to automate the end to end deployment of a Tanzu Kubernetes Grid (TKG) Cluster and have gotten stuck on trying to figure a way around having to perform this required manual step.

One of my favorite tools for these types of automation challenges when I was a System Administrator was the use of the expect utility. I have used this to automate a number of tools that require username/password interactions including standard SSH without having to rely on custom SSH tools which may or may not always be available.

Long story short, here is a quick shell script I created called automate-kubectl-vsphere-login.sh (you will need to update it to reflect your configuration) and will allow you to automate kubectl-vsphere login as shown in the screenshot below.