Configure network proxy using YTT with Tanzu Kubernetes Grid (TKG)

I was doing some work with Tanzu Kubernetes Grid (TKG) 1.2 using my TKG Demo Appliance Fling and the environment that I was working in did not have direct internet access, which is usually the case for most Production environment. I needed to have outbound connectivity from the TKG Worker Nodes so that they could pull down a set of containers as part of attaching to our Tanzu Mission Control (TMC) service.

Luckily, there was an HTTP proxy server that I could use for this connectivity and we just need to update our TKG templates so the TKG worker nodes will have the proxy settings. In the past, when needing to apply such customizations such as adding a network proxy to TKG, it meant I had to manually edit the TKG Dev/Prod YAML files. As previously shared, Tanzu Kubernetes Grid (TKG) 1.2 now uses the YAML Templating Tool (YTT) tool for customizing TKG plans.

Although the TKG documentation provides an example for YTT template example, it did not actually cover the TKG Worker Nodes which is what I needed but also that I needed to add a command into the postKubeadmCommands for the network proxy to be activated. The issue is that this section no longer exists in the base template like it did in previous versions of TKG and required some additional YTT annotation to get this working.

Here is the complete working ~/.tkg/providers/infrastructure-vsphere/ytt/proxy_nameserver.yaml template that adds the respective HTTP(S) proxy server and No Proxy settings.

#@ load("@ytt:overlay", "overlay") #@overlay/match by=overlay.subset({"kind":"KubeadmControlPlane"}) --- apiVersion: controlplane.cluster.x-k8s.io/v1alpha3 kind: KubeadmControlPlane spec: kubeadmConfigSpec: preKubeadmCommands: #! Add HTTP_PROXY to containerd configuration file #@overlay/append - echo $'[Service]

Environment="HTTP_PROXY=http://1.2.3.4:3128/"' > /etc/systemd/system/containerd.service.d/http-proxy.conf #@overlay/append - echo 'Environment="HTTPS_PROXY=http://1.2.3.4:3128"' >> /etc/systemd/system/containerd.service.d/http-proxy.conf #@overlay/append - echo 'Environment="NO_PROXY=localhost,192.168.4.0/24,192.168.3.0/24,registry.rainpole.io,10.2.224.4,.svc,100.64.0.0/13,100.96.0.0/11"' >> /etc/systemd/system/containerd.service.d/http-proxy.conf #@overlay/match missing_ok=True postKubeadmCommands: #@overlay/append - systemctl restart containerd #@overlay/match by=overlay.subset({"kind":"KubeadmConfigTemplate"}) --- apiVersion: bootstrap.cluster.x-k8s.io/v1alpha3 kind: KubeadmConfigTemplate spec: template: spec: preKubeadmCommands: #! Add HTTP_PROXY to containerd configuration file #@overlay/append - echo $'[Service]

