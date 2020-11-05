TKG Demo Appliance on VMware Cloud on DellEMC

We have been getting interests from customers on wanting to run Tanzu Kubernetes Grid (TKG) on our VMware Cloud on DellEMC (VMConDellEMC) offering and I was asked to see if my Tanzu Kubernetes Grid (TKG) Demo Appliance would also work on this VMware Cloud solution, especially as it works great on both VMware Cloud on AWS as well as existing premises vSphere 6.7 Update 3 or later environments.

With the help from our VMConDellEMC team, I got access to an SDDC and was able to validate that everything works as outlined in my TKG workshop guide. I have also updated the pre-req documentation to include a specific section for setting up VMConDellEMC SDDC, most of which is similiar to existing networking requirements. Once you have your customer uplink network configured to your VMConDellEMC SDDC, you will be able to reach the TKG Demo Appliance running on the NSX-T Segment. The thing about the setup is that TKG Demo Appliance is built in an air-gap fashion, so no internet access is required, which by default, the TKG CLI will assume. This is great way to quickly get started with TKG and playing with Kubernetes!



This was actually my first time using VMConDellEMC and I thought I would push the limits a bit and deploying a slightly larger TKG Workload Cluster than I normally would, especially since I got access to a 5-Node SDDC 😀

Some of you may have seen my tweets this week, but I was able to spin up a 200-Node TKG Cluster which was successful and also attaching my new TKG Cluster to our Tanzu Mission Control (TMC) Service! For those that might consider a similiar test, make sure you use either a Large or Extra-Large control plane size when applying the TMC manifests, the memory for the control plane VMs is only 2GB which is not enough to manage all these nodes and deploy the additional required containers.

Forgot to follow-up - ✅ Successfully deployed 200-Node @VMwareTanzu Kubernetes Grid (TKG) Cluster running on @VMWonDellEMC SDDC ✅Figured I share fun w/Tanzu Mission Control (TMC) & have attached 200-Node TKG Cluster 🤩#VMwareCloud pic.twitter.com/6tC3oiTAhO — William Lam (@lamw) November 4, 2020