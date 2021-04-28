2021 VMUG Advantage Community Group Buy

Last year, I partnered up with the VMware User Group (VMUG) organization and shared with the VMware Community a special VMUG Advantage Homelab Group Buy offering, a first of its kind and it was a huge success! In fact, I still get pinged on a regular basis about the previous group buy and whether there would be another group buy?

Today, I am pleased to announce that both myself and Duncan Epping have teamed up with the VMUG organization to bring to the VMware Community the 2021 VMUG Advantage Group Buy!

For those not familiar with the VMUG Advantage membership, it provides benefits such as access to training, VMworld discounts but also to EVALExperience, which provides you with 365-days access (non-production usage) to the latest VMware solutions such as vSphere, vSAN, NSX, vRealize Suite and VMware Cloud Foundation. The EVALExperience alone is worth the normal $200 USD membership fee and is certainly one of the cheapest and easiest way to get access to all the latest VMware offerings for homelab and educational purposes.

The table below provides the respective discounts based on the quantity of VMUG Advantage membership purchases. The larger the interests group, the larger the discount.

Quantity Discount Cost 1-199 12% $176 200-299 14% $172 300+ 15% $170 1000+ 15% $170 (chance to win VMUG Advantage swag)

OK, so how does this work? Similar to last year, users that are interested in participating in the group buy will need to fill out the survey below which opens today (April 28, 2021) and will run all the way up to May 12, 2021. The final discount will depend on the number of folks who have signed up when the survey closes on May 12th.

If we reach the 300+ individuals for the 15% discount before the survey date ends, then the discount code will be provided immediately upon completing the survey and folks will then be able to apply the special group buy code to towards their VMUG Advantage Subscription.

Be sure to share the link to the survey with all of your colleagues, friends and family!

Here is the direct link to the Group Buy Form: https://forms.gle/aTFaamYuvQQNVNtb6

Loading…