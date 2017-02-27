When cross vCenter Server operations such as clone and migrate was first introduced in vSphere 6.0, it required that both the source and destination vCenter Server (includes ESXi hosts) to be running the same vSphere version. With the release of vSphere 6.5, this base requirement still holds true (e.g. vSphere 6.5 for both source and destination), especially when performing these operations using the vSphere Web Client where mixed-vSphere versions is not supported outside of a rolling upgrade.

Having said that, it is possible and supported to clone or migrate a VM across different versions of vSphere 6.x, for example a vSphere 6.5 and a vSphere 6.0 environment. This can be accomplished by performing a xVC-vMotion or xVC-Clone operation using the vSphere API. For the the xVC-vMotion use case, I have extensively written about it here and here and with PowerCLI 6.5r1, the Move-VM cmdlet has even been updated based on my feedback to support this capability natively. Furthermore, you can even perform these operations across completely different vCenter Single Sign-On Domains, which enables a new level of mobility for your VMs and access to resources of independently deployed vCenter Server instances.

To help make sense of the different combinations of vMotions and cloning operations, below are a few tables to help outline what is possible and supported today.

vMotion (Hot / Cold)

Source vCenter Server Destination vCenter Server Supported UI or API vSphere 6.0 vSphere 6.0 Yes UI and API vSphere 6.0 vSphere 6.5 Yes API vSphere 6.5 vSphere 6.5 Yes UI and API vSphere 6.5 vSphere 6.0 No N/A

Clone (Hot / Cold)

Source vCenter Server Destination vCenter Server Supported UI or API vSphere 6.0 vSphere 6.0 Yes UI and API vSphere 6.0 vSphere 6.5 No N/A vSphere 6.5 vSphere 6.5 Yes UI and API vSphere 6.5 vSphere 6.0 No N/A

Virtual Networking Migration

Source Type Destination Type Supported VDS VDS Yes VDS VSS No VSS VSS Yes VSS VDS Yes

Note1: vMotioning and/or cloning of VMs which uses the new vSphere Encryption feature introduced in vSphere 6.5 is not supported.

Note2: "Compute" only xVC-vMotion insufficient space issue has now been resolved with vSphere 6.0 Update 3, see this post here for more details.

Here are some additional xVC-vMotion and vMotion articles that may also useful to be aware of: