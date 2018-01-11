VMware recently published a new knowledge base (KB) article 52085 that outlines instructions for enabling the Hypervisor-Assisted Guest Mitigation (CVE-2017-5715), also known as the Spectre vulnerability. This KB also provides steps to verify the updated microcode (included in the ESXi patch) has been applied along with Virtual Machine verification (those applicable) to ensure that they are seeing the new CPU features. While following the KB and patching one of my vSphere environments, I had noticed the verification steps was not only manual but it also to difficult to scale beyond a few VMs as it required customers to look for a specific set of strings from within the vmware.log file which is generated for each powered on VM, which could easily be several hundreds or thousands of VMs.

I figured there had to be a better way to help customers automate this at scale and remove the human factor. The other reason I was not fond of the current method is that it would require customers to either enable ESXi Shell/SSH access or to manually or through automation to download every single vmware.log file to inspect for specific log entries which can take quite a bit of time for any sizable environment. I had an idea on how this could be done without having to look at the vmware.log file while leveraging our vSphere APIs and did some investigation. Before proceeding further, please familiarize yourself with KB 52085. For complete background on both Spectre (CVE-2017-5753 & CVE-2017-5715) and Meltdown (CVE-2017-5754) as it relates to all VMware products, please carefully read through this top level KB 52245 which is being updated as new information is available, so you may want to subscribe to the KB for all the latest updates.

Note: This script only provides information about your existing vSphere environment, it does not make any changes or provides any remediation steps, please follow the KB for those instructions.

The PowerCLI script is called VerifyESXiMicrocodePatch.ps1 and it contains the following two functions:

Verify-ESXiMicrocodePatchAndVM

Verify-ESXiMicrocodePatch

The first function verifies both ESXi hosts and VMs and provides the output from the VM's point of view. The script will ensure VMs are at least vHW9+ (as older vHW are not applicable) and that one of the three new CPU features are available as outlined by the KB. If the Affected column for a given VM row shows false, it means BOTH the microcode + ESXi patch has been applied and that the VM has gone through a complete power cycle to see the new CPU features. The second function only verifies that the ESXi microcode has been applied (this could have come a hardware vendor BIOS/Firmware update) but as mentioned earlier, it is also bundled within the ESXi patch. Similar to the first function, it also verifies that one of the three new CPU features are exposed to the ESXi host and you will also see an Affected column for each ESXi host. For columns which show true for affected, please refer back to the KB above and follow the remediation procedure.

The Verify-ESXiMicrocodePatchAndVM function can run in one of three ways. If you do not pass in any parameters, then it will query all VMs for a given vSphere environment whether that is connecting to a vCenter Server or directly to a specific ESXi host. You have the ability to limit the scope by providing a specific vSphere Cluster by using the -ClusterName parameter or you can check a particular VM by using the -VMName parameter. Below is a screenshot exercising the three different methods:



The Verify-ESXiMicrocodePatch function can also be run in one of three ways. If you do not pass in any parameters, then it will query all ESXi hosts for a given vSphere environment when connected to a vCenter Server or a specific ESXi host if you are directly connected to a host. You have the ability to limit the scope by providing a specific vSphere Cluster by using the -ClusterName parameter or you can check a particular ESXi host by using the -VMhostName parameter. Below is a screenshot exercising the three different methods: