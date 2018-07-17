Automating VM Template management using Content Library in VMC

Today, the vSphere Content Library only supports a single deployable VM type using the Open Virtualization Format (OVF) standard. Although customers are familiar with both OVF and OVA (archive of OVF and VMDKs), support for vCenter VM Template is still one of the most highly requested feature for Content Library. This should come as no surprise since many of our customers have built operational procedures and automation workflows for managing VM deployments over the years and simply switching to another format has a significant impact to their existing workflows.

I know the Content Library team has been heads down working on a number of enhancements to Content Library and it looks like one of these improvements has recently made its way out onto VMware Cloud on AWS (VMC) which I had just noticed while working in my SDDC.



In VMC, when you right click on a VM, you now have a new option to capture a VM as a VM Template (VMTX) within a Content Library!

Here is a screenshot of a VM that I had created which has been captured to my Content Library using both the traditional OVF format as well as the new VMTX format.



A really neat feature the team had implemented with VMTX support is that we are also preserving the "old" vCenter VM Template concept. The exact same VMTX image in the Content Library will also show up as a standard VC Template under the "VM and Templates" inventory view. This means you can continue with your existing workflows both UI and API (vSphere SOAP API) while transitioning to the new VMTX APIs (REST) over time and still being able to benefit from using the Content Library.



Speaking of APIs, in addition to the UI, customers can also consume the new functionality through a couple of new vCenter REST API for automation purposes. Below are the two APIs for working with VMTX templates:

Capture VM to VMTX Template - POST /vcenter/vm-template/library-items

- POST /vcenter/vm-template/library-items Deploy from VMTX Template - POST /vcenter/vm-template/library-items/{item}?action=deploy

The new APIs are pretty straight forward to use and I have also updated my Content Library PowerCLI Module to include the following two new functions:

New-VMTX

New-VMFromVMTX

The New-VMTX function will take an existing VM and create a new VMTX Template within a particular Content Library, here is an example:

New-VMTX -SourceVMName "Windows10-BaseInstall" -VMTXName "Windows10-VMTX-Template" -LibraryName "VMC-CL-01"

The New-VMFromVMTX will deploy a new VM from a VMTX Template and you have the ability to reconfigure a number of vHW configuration such as CPU/Memory (which I have implemented) but also changing disk and network configuration. For customers who leverage Customizations Specs, the API also supports specifying that during deployment, feel free to take a look at the API documentation for more details and below is an example:

New-VMFromVMTX -NewVMName "Windows10-VM-From-VMTX-Template" -VMTXName "Windows10-VMTX-Template" -PowerOn $true -NumCpu 4 -MemoryMB 12288

If you have an existing VM Template that you wish to convert to a VM to be able to use these functions, you can use the following PowerCLI command:

Set-Template -Template (Get-Template -Name "TEMPLATE-NAME") -ToVM

Finally, I was curious if there were any noticeable differences between the capture and deploy times when switching to the native VMTX format? I ran a quick test with a Windows 10 image that I had built which contained two VMDKs (60GB & 40GB). It consumed ~90GB of disk storage after I uploaded a number of large files to ensure it used up some of space within the GuestOS before running my experiments.

Here are the results for capturing (cloning) a VM to VMTX:

VM Content Library Capture Type Duration VMTX Capture 2min 22 sec OVF Capture 2min 19 sec

Here are the results for deploying from a VMTX to VM:

VM Content Library Deploy Type Duration VMTX Deploy 2min 6 sec OVF Deploy 3mn 16 sec Standard VM Deploy 2min 10 sec

I did not expect a difference in the capture time, since it was basically a clone but I was pleasantly surprised at the faster deploy time for a VMTX template compared to OVF.

If you are currently a VMC customer, you can immediately take advantage of the new VMTX capability in Content Library and you will see further improvements in the near future. For on-premises customer, hopefully this gave you a sneak peak at what is to come for Content Library. There is still more work to be done, but if you like what you see or have other feedback, feel free to leave a comment and I will be sure to share that with both Engr/PM teams.