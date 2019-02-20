Which NSX-T Policy APIs are used in the NSX-T UI in VMC?

As the adoption of VMware Cloud on AWS (VMC) continues to accelerate, one of the very first UI interface that customers must interact with is the NSX-T UI, for enabling basic connectivity. By default the Edge Gateway has a Deny All Firewall Rule, so you will need to come to this screen to setup connectivity from your on-premises environment including a Direct Connect (DX) or Route/Policy-Based VPN. For some customers who have familiarize themselves with the NSX-T UI and its capabilities, usually the next order of business is how do I go about automating these various aspects from Day 0 setup all the way to Day N where I am migrating in or creating additional workloads.

A very common set of questions that I have been getting lately is which API do I need to look at to do X in the NSX-T UI in VMC?



Having spent some time with the NSX-T Policy API, I figure it would be useful to share the categories of NSX-T Policy API that maps back to what you see in the NSX-T UI in VMC. The list below is not exhaustive, but should it should point you in the right direction when needing to automate a particular operation.

0. Overview - https://www.virtuallyghetto.com/2019/02/how-to-retrieve-the-nsx-t-overview-info-sddc-public-ip-appliance-infra-subnet-etc-in-vmc.html

Segments (Logical Networks) - https://www.vmware.com/support/nsxt/doc/nsxt_23_policy_api.html#Sections.Policy.Connectivity.Segments Route Based VPN - https://www.vmware.com/support/nsxt/doc/nsxt_23_policy_api.html#Methods.CreateOrReplaceL3VpnContext Edit Local ASN - https://www.vmware.com/support/nsxt/doc/nsxt_23_policy_api.html#Methods.PatchBgpRoutingConfig Policy Based VPN - https://www.vmware.com/support/nsxt/doc/nsxt_23_policy_api.html#Methods.CreateOrReplaceL3VpnContext Layer 2 VPN - https://www.vmware.com/support/nsxt/doc/nsxt_23_policy_api.html#Sections.Policy.L2Vpn NAT - https://www.vmware.com/support/nsxt/doc/nsxt_23_policy_api.html#Methods.PatchPolicyNatRule Gateway Firewall - https://www.vmware.com/support/nsxt/doc/nsxt_23_policy_api.html#Methods.UpdateCommunicationMapForDomain (replace communication-map with gateway-policies) Distributed Firewall (DFW) - https://www.vmware.com/support/nsxt/doc/nsxt_23_policy_api.html#Methods.UpdateCommunicationMapForDomain Groups - https://www.vmware.com/support/nsxt/doc/nsxt_23_policy_api.html#Methods.UpdateGroupForDomain Services - https://www.vmware.com/support/nsxt/doc/nsxt_23_policy_api.html#Methods.UpdateServiceForTenant IPFIX - https://www.vmware.com/support/nsxt/doc/nsxt_23_policy_api.html#Methods.CreateOrReplaceIPFIXDFWCollectorProfile Port Mirroring - https://www.vmware.com/support/nsxt/doc/nsxt_23_policy_api.html#Methods.CreateOrReplacePortMirroringInstance DNS - https://www.vmware.com/support/nsxt/doc/nsxt_23_policy_api.html#Sections.Policy.Dns%20Forwarder Public IPs - https://vmware.github.io/vsphere-automation-sdk-rest/vmc/index.html#SVC_com.vmware.vmc.orgs.sddcs.publicips (Part of the VMC API) Direct Connect https://vmware.github.io/vsphere-automation-sdk-rest/vmc/index.html#SVC_com.vmware.vmc.orgs.account_link.connected_accounts https://www.vmware.com/support/nsxt/doc/nsxt_23_policy_api.html#Sections.Policy.Connectivity.Bgp Connected VPC - https://vmware.github.io/vsphere-automation-sdk-rest/vmc/index.html#PKG_com.vmware.vmc.orgs.account_link (Part of VMC API)

Below are some additional resources including reference samples when working with the NSX-T Policy API, definitely worth checking out if you ask me? 😉