Direct playback & download URLs for all VMworld 2019 US Sessions

VMworld US 2019 just wrapped up yesterday and it looks like the VMworld team has already processed and published a number of recordings! Similar to past years, I have put together a nice summary page that contains all the session recordings links separated out by the different categories which you can find by visiting http://vmwa.re/vmworld2019.

As of writing this, there are a total of 554 sessions with 496 published with recordings. I will check back next week when more videos and/or PPT decks are posted. Huge thanks to the VMworld team for getting this content out so quickly, be sure to give them a huge thanks if you are on Twitter. For those in the US, enjoy your three day weekend, I know I need a break away from the computer!

Here is wget example:

wget --referer http://www.vmware.com https://s3-us-west-1.amazonaws.com/vmworld-usa-2019/HBI1967BU.mp4

Here is cURL example:

curl --referer http://www.vmware.com https://s3-us-west-1.amazonaws.com/vmworld-usa-2019/HBI1967BU.mp4 -O HBI1967BU.mp4

Here is PowerCLI example:

$headers = @{"referer" = "http://www.vmware.com"}

Invoke-WebRequest -Uri https://s3-us-west-1.amazonaws.com/vmworld-usa-2019/HBI1967BU.mp4 -Headers $headers -Outfile HBI1967BU.mp4

In addition, I have also published us.txt file which contains the name of the session + download URL which can then be used by this quick PowerShell script called downloadSessions.ps1 to automatically download. You can edit the us.txt file to only include sessions you want downloaded (make sure its copied from the original file) since it contains "#" symbol as a delimiter for the title and the download URL.