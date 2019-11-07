Direct playback & download URLs for all VMworld 2019 EU Sessions

VMworld EU 2019 officially wrapped up 45min ago (as of writing this) and this was another amazing VMworld. I really enjoyed all the great conversations from customers, partners and fellow VMware colleagues. Although many of us are running around the entire week for sessions and meetings, we certainly appreciate it when folks stop us and just hi or even ask for a picture.

I also want to personally thank everyone who attended my sessions and hopefully you got something out of it. Please consider leaving feedback on the VMworld Survey on what you enjoyed and things that we can improve upon for future VMworlds. Now that I am officially done, I figure I would have a beer and do some quick scripting.

Simliar to VMworld US, the VMworld team has already processed and published a number of recordings! Similar to past years, I have put together a nice summary page that contains all the session recordings links separated out by the different categories which you can find by visiting http://vmwa.re/vmworld2019.

As of writing this, there are a total of 404 sessions with 267 published with recordings. I will check back next week when more videos and/or PPT decks are posted. Huge thanks to the VMworld team for getting this content out so quickly, be sure to give them a huge thanks if you are on Twitter.

In addition, I have also published eu.txt file which contains the name of the session + download URL which can then be used by this quick PowerShell script called downloadSessions.ps1 to automatically download. You can edit the us.txt file to only include sessions you want downloaded (make sure its copied from the original file) since it contains "#" symbol as a delimiter for the title and the download URL.