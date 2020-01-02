ESXi on 10th Gen Intel NUC (Frost Canyon)

Just a heads up, if you are considering the latest 10th Generation of the Intel NUC (formally known as Frost Canyon) which are now available on Amazon, Newegg & SimplyNUC, there is an issue to be aware of. The onboard Intel NIC is not detected by ESXi which prevents the installer from proceeding. This issue was reported by a fellow reader named Ben who reached out to me over the holiday and with his help, I was able to get access to the system. It looks like the these NUCs have a newer version of I219-V NIC which is currently not recognized by either the vmklinux e1000 or ne1000 driver.

For those interested, here is the PCI ID mapping for the new NIC, which is also NOT on VMware's HCL.

0000:00:1f.6 Network controller Ethernet controller: Intel Corporation Ethernet Connection (10) I219-V

Class 0200: 8086:0d4f

Manually adding the PCI ID to the map files (which we had initially tried) will also not work as changes to the driver would be required to enable this device. At this time, if you wish to use this system with ESXi, it is recommended that you use the ESXi Native Driver for USB NIC Fling along with a supported USB NIC to get network connectivity and ESXi to install.