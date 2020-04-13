Automated vSphere 7 and vSphere with Kubernetes Lab Deployment Script

I know many of you have been asking me about my vSphere with Kubernetes automation script which I had been sharing snippets of on Twitter. For the past couple of weeks, I have been hard at work making the required changes between the vSphere 7 Beta and GA workflows, some additional testing and of course documentation. Hopefully the wait was worth it (I think it is) and if you enjoy the script or have benefited, please consider adding 🌟to the Github repo to show your support! Thanks and enjoy

Had to make some updates to one of my vGhetto Automated Lab Deployment Scripts 💥44min to automate all required #vSphere7 infrastructure! 🤛🎤🥳 1 x VCSA 7.0

3 x ESXi + vSAN 7.0

1 x NSX-T 3.0 UA

1 x NSX-T Edge Need to clean up #ProjectPacific wording but its working great! pic.twitter.com/ZInPgVgbGS — William Lam (@lamw) April 4, 2020

The Github repository:

Before getting started, please carefully read through the requirements section along with the complete sample end-to-end execution if you are new to vSphere with Kubernetes. You will need to have a VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) 4.0 license before you can get started and specifically an NSX-T Advance license which is one of the required parameters within the script. If you do not have access to a VCF 4 license, I strongly recommend taking part in the recent VMUG Advantage Homelab Group Buy effort which I had started to easily get access to the latest VMware releases along with a nice 15% discount!

The script supports deploying both a standard vSphere 7 environment with just VCSA, ESXi and vSAN as well as the complete solution which includes NSX-T to support vSphere with Kubernetes. For more details, please refer to the FAQ.