Deploying a minimal vSphere with Kubernetes environment

A very useful property of automation is the ability to experiment. After creating my vSphere 7 with Kubernetes Automation Lab Deployment Script, I wanted to see what was the minimal footprint in terms of the physical resources but also the underlying components that would be required to allow me to still a fully functional vSphere with Kubernetes environment.

Before diving in, let me give you the usual disclaimer 😉

Disclaimer: This is not officially supported by VMware and you can potentially run into issues if you deviate from the official requirements which the default deployment script adheres to out of the box.

In terms of the physical resources, you will need a system that can provision up to 8 vCPU (this can be further reduced, see Additional Resource Reduction section below), 92GB memory and 1TB of storage (thin provisioned).



which translates to following configuration within the script:

1 x Nested ESXi VM with 4 vCPU and 36GB memory

1 x VCSA with 2 vCPU and 12GB memory

1 x NSX-T Unified Appliance with 4 vCPU and 12GB memory

1 x NSX-T Edge with 8 vCPU and 12GB memory

Note: You can probably reduce memory footprint of the ESXi VM further depending on your usage and the VCSA is using the default values for "Tiny", so you can probably trim the memory down a bit more.

Another benefit to this solution is by reducing the number of ESXi VMs required, it also speeds up the deployment and in just 35 minutes, you can have the complete infrastructure fully stood up and configured to try out vSphere with Kubernetes!



The other trick that I leveraged to reduce the amount of resources is by changing the default number of Supervisor Control Plane VMs required for enabling vSphere with Kubernetes. By default, three of these VMs are deployed as part of setting up the Supervisor Cluster, however I found a way to tell the Workload Control Plane (WCP) to only deploy two 🙂



This minimal deployment of vSphere with Kubernetes has already been incorporated into my vSphere with Kubernetes deployment script, but it does require altering several specific settings. You can find the instructions below.

Step 1 - Update the $NestedESXiHostnameToIPs variable in the script so that it only contains a single entry which will tell the script to deploy a single ESXi VM and it will use local VMFS volume.

$NestedESXiHostnameToIPs = @{

"pacific-esxi-4" = "172.17.36.11"

}

Update the vCPU and Memory variables to match the following configuration:

Component vCPU vMEM ESXi 4 36 VCSA 2 12 NSX Manager 4 12 NSX Edge 8 32

Update the following two variables with value of 0

$configureVSANDiskGroup = 0

$clearVSANHealthCheckAlarm = 0

Step 2 - Run the script like you normally would to deploy the infrastructure, but do not proceed to enable vSphere with Kubernetes, yet. We need to make a modification to VCSA before doing so.

Step 3 - SSH to the deployed VCSA and edit /etc/vmware/wcp/wcpsvc.yaml and update following variables with value of 2 and then save and exit the file.

minmasters 2

maxmasters 2

Note: You can not set a value of 1 (I tried) and although this does work, the enablement of vSphere with Kubernetes never completes from my observation. I believe the reason for this is because there is a floating IP (FIP) which is used across the three Supervisor Control Plane VMs, that perhaps its unable to completely configure it and hence it just spins forever. It would have been nice to just only have a single Supervisor Control Plane VM.

Next, we need to restart the WCP service for the change to go into effect:

service-control --restart wcp

Step 4 - You can now enable vSphere with Kubernetes using the vSphere UI like you normally would.



Note: By default, it does not look like there is a check for a minimum of 3 ESXi hosts as you can see from the screenshot above, it is allowing me to proceed. The WCP change above only applies to number of Supervisor Control Plane VMs to deploy and does not affect the number of ESXi hosts required.

Once the deployment has completed, you now have vSphere with Kubernetes running on a single ESXi host with just two Supervisor Control Plane VMs. I have done limited testing but with this reduced configuration, I am able to successfully deploy vSphere PodVMs supporting LoadBalancer Service as well as a Tanzu Kubernetes Grid (TKG) Cluster without any issues. Another variation of this would be to leave the number of Supervisor Control Plane VMs alone and you can actually have all three on a single ESXi host, there are no pre-checks here as well.

Additional Resource Reductions:

If you look at the very first screenshot above which shows the amount of resources required for the script, you will see that a bulk of that is allocated to the NSX-T Edge. A Large NSX-T Edge is recommended which ultimately determines the number of Load Balancers (LB) and maximum configurations that it can support. This is important because when you deploy a K8s application to the Supervisor Cluster, vSphere with Kubernetes will automatically deploy a Medium size LB that will be used for your application. If you are not using a Large NSX-T Edge, you may not be able to deploy additional applications and/or deploy a TKG Cluster.

In my opinion, being able to use a smaller configuration for demo/POC purposes makes sense and today there is a significant jump between the resources for a Medium and Large NSX-T Edge. The instructions below will show how you can re-size the LB that is provisioned by vSphere with Kubernetes. I have only done limiting testing including deploying a vSphere PodVM application as well as a 3-Node TKG Cluster, so there your mileage and experience may vary. It is NOT recommended that you make NSX-T configuration changes behind vSphere with Kubernetes which is protected by default, but if you need to deploy a small setup or unable to provision VM with 8 vCPU (which I know several customers have mentioned), then this is a hack that could be considered.

The instructions above are still required, but in Step 1 above, instead of configuring the NSX-T Edge to have 8 vCPU and 32GB memory (Large), we will change that to 4 vCPU and 8GB memory (Medium) and you now the overall amount of required memory without changing the Nested ESXi VM and VCSA is now 68GB! As I said, you can probably tune it down further if required.

After you have deployed a vSphere K8s application, a Medium LB will be provisioned in NSX-T. You can see this by logging into NSX-T Manager and under Load Balancing->Load Balancers, you should see both a Distributed Load Balancer (DLB) used for Supervisor Cluster namespaces and regular LB. We will re-size this LB from Medium to Small using the instructions below.

Step 1 - We will use cURL to perform the necessary API requests as the LB is a protected object as it was created by vSphere with Kubernetes. You can use any REST Client including Postman and/or PowerShell. For this example, I am just running the cURL command from within the VCSA. The first step is to list out the LBs which you can do so with the following command and replacing the credentials of your NSX-T Manager as well as the FQDN.

curl -k -u 'admin:VMware1!VMware1!' -X GET 'https://pacific-nsx-2.cpbu.corp/policy/api/v1/infra/lb-services'

Step 2 - You will look for the ID of the Medium LB which you can see from the size property. Once you have that identifier (e.g. domain-c....) go ahead and perform the additional GET so we can retrieve its current configuration.

curl -k -u 'admin:VMware1!VMware1!' -X GET 'https://pacific-nsx-2.cpbu.corp/policy/api/v1/infra/lb-services/domain-c8:a6d0e1cc-8035-4391-ad37-7348bc45efff_0_ennif'

You will take that output and save it into a file called resize-edge (or any other name of your choosing) and change the value of size from MEDIUM to SMALL as shown in the output below.

{ "connectivity_path" : "/infra/tier-1s/domain-c8:a6d0e1cc-8035-4391-ad37-7348bc45efff", "enabled" : true, "relax_scale_validation" : true, "size" : "SMALL", "error_log_level" : "INFO", "resource_type" : "LBService", "id" : "domain-c8:a6d0e1cc-8035-4391-ad37-7348bc45efff_0_ennif", "display_name" : "domain-c8:a6d0e1cc-8035-4391-ad37-7348bc45efff-0", "tags" : [ { "scope" : "ncp/version", "tag" : "1.2.0" }, { "scope" : "ncp/cluster", "tag" : "domain-c8:a6d0e1cc-8035-4391-ad37-7348bc45efff" }, { "scope" : "external_id", "tag" : "9ac2ac47-d7af-54da-bf6c-85d6863b1ca4" }, { "scope" : "ncp/created_for", "tag" : "SLB" }, { "scope" : "ncp/lb_t1_link_ip", "tag" : "100.64.224.1" } ], "path" : "/infra/lb-services/domain-c8:a6d0e1cc-8035-4391-ad37-7348bc45efff_0_ennif", "relative_path" : "domain-c8:a6d0e1cc-8035-4391-ad37-7348bc45efff_0_ennif", "parent_path" : "/infra", "unique_id" : "60b242eb-8c06-4fb6-9f52-c54fa09581a9", "marked_for_delete" : false, "overridden" : false, "_create_user" : "wcp-cluster-user-domain-c8-94e052d3-1d77-4248-a889-22c6f27f27ab", "_create_time" : 1588030492277, "_last_modified_user" : "wcp-cluster-user-domain-c8-94e052d3-1d77-4248-a889-22c6f27f27ab", "_last_modified_time" : 1588030492296, "_system_owned" : false, "_protection" : "REQUIRE_OVERRIDE", "_revision" : 0 } 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 { "connectivity_path" : "/infra/tier-1s/domain-c8:a6d0e1cc-8035-4391-ad37-7348bc45efff" , "enabled" : true , "relax_scale_validation" : true , "size" : "SMALL" , "error_log_level" : "INFO" , "resource_type" : "LBService" , "id" : "domain-c8:a6d0e1cc-8035-4391-ad37-7348bc45efff_0_ennif" , "display_name" : "domain-c8:a6d0e1cc-8035-4391-ad37-7348bc45efff-0" , "tags" : [ { "scope" : "ncp/version" , "tag" : "1.2.0" } , { "scope" : "ncp/cluster" , "tag" : "domain-c8:a6d0e1cc-8035-4391-ad37-7348bc45efff" } , { "scope" : "external_id" , "tag" : "9ac2ac47-d7af-54da-bf6c-85d6863b1ca4" } , { "scope" : "ncp/created_for" , "tag" : "SLB" } , { "scope" : "ncp/lb_t1_link_ip" , "tag" : "100.64.224.1" } ] , "path" : "/infra/lb-services/domain-c8:a6d0e1cc-8035-4391-ad37-7348bc45efff_0_ennif" , "relative_path" : "domain-c8:a6d0e1cc-8035-4391-ad37-7348bc45efff_0_ennif" , "parent_path" : "/infra" , "unique_id" : "60b242eb-8c06-4fb6-9f52-c54fa09581a9" , "marked_for_delete" : false , "overridden" : false , "_create_user" : "wcp-cluster-user-domain-c8-94e052d3-1d77-4248-a889-22c6f27f27ab" , "_create_time" : 1588030492277 , "_last_modified_user" : "wcp-cluster-user-domain-c8-94e052d3-1d77-4248-a889-22c6f27f27ab" , "_last_modified_time" : 1588030492296 , "_system_owned" : false , "_protection" : "REQUIRE_OVERRIDE" , "_revision" : 0 }

Step 3 - Now we need to reconfigure the LB by performing a PATCH operation and specifying our LB ID along with the payload of the resize-edge file as shown in the command below.

curl -k -u 'admin:VMware1!VMware1!' -H "Content-Type: application/json" --data @resize-edge -X PATCH 'https://pacific-nsx-2.cpbu.corp/policy/api/v1/infra/lb-services/domain-c8:a6d0e1cc-8035-4391-ad37-7348bc45efff_0_ennif' -H "X-Allow-Overwrite: true"

If the operation was successfully performed, you should see that the status changes in the NSX-T UI as it reconfigures the LB from Medium to Small. With the resources of a Medium NSX-T Edge, you can have up to 10 Small LBs and 1 Medium LB.