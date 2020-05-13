How to passthrough USB Keyboard/Mouse HID and CCID devices to VM in ESXi?

About a month back I had received an interesting tidbit from Darius Davis (VMware Engineer) after helping a customer solve an interesting problem and Darius thought this could be a useful blog post to share. Funny enough, a couple of weeks after that conversation, a simliar issue was being faced by another customer and luckily I was able to share with them the solution and also validate the specific configuration that was needed.

The customer that Darius was helping out had two VMs running on ESXi which they wanted to configure several passthrough devices. In addition to a PCI passthrough of a GPU, they also wanted to passthrough independent USB keyboard and mouse to each individual VM. PCI passthrough to a VM is nothing new but passing through a USB keyboard/mouse also known as Human Interface Devices (HID) to a VM is generally not expected. The physical ESXi host just assumes these type of USB devices are meant for it to consume.

In addition to HID USB devices, there are also Chip Card Interface Devices (CCID) USB devices like a smart card reader which customers may also want to passthrough to a VM. The latter use case was what I ended up helping the customer out with. To passthrough HID/CCID USB devices, you need to add the following two VM Advanced Settings:

HID USB Devices:

usb.generic.allowHID = "TRUE"

usb.quirks.device0 = "X:Y allow"

CCID USB Devices:

usb.generic.allowCCID = "TRUE"

usb.quirks.device0 = "X:Y allow"

where X = vendorId and Y = deviceId (e.g 0x03f0:0x0024)

To list all USB devices and get their vendor and device ID, you can use the lsusb command found within the ESXi Shell. Once the settings have been applied to the VM, you should now be able to see these additional USB devices to select and attach to the VM.