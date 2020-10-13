Automated vSphere with Tanzu Lab Deployment Script

After sharing a sneak peak of my updated vSphere with Tanzu Automated Lab Deployment script on Twitter, I have been receiving non-stop requests on when the script will be available. It took a bit longer to finish off the documentation, creating the script was actually the easy part 😛

In any case, I am happy to finally share the automated script for deploying the new vSphere with Tanzu "Basic" which is included as part of vSphere 7.0 Update 1 is now available! You can find full details at the following Github repo: https://github.com/lamw/vsphere-with-tanzu-basic-automated-lab-deployment

In addition to the deployment instructions on the Github repo, I have also included a sample walkthrough which includes both deploying the vSphere with Tanzu environment as well as enabling Workload Management on the vSphere Cluster, which is not part of the automated deployment script.

I will also be updating my existing Workload Management PowerCLI Module to incorporate the new requirements for automating the enablement of Workload Management for a vSphere with Tanzu Basic Cluster. Together with this script, you will now have the ability to deploy vSphere with Tanzu end-to-end in under 1hr time!

More details will be shared in a later blog post and I hope folks enjoy the script, it was a ton of work!