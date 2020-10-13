How to run Raspberry Pi OS as a VM on ESXi-Arm

It has only been a week since the ESXi-Arm Fling was released, but the amount of experimentation and frankly cool s*** that people have been able to do in such a short period of time has been pretty mind blowing. For example, did you know you could run ESXi-Arm on Nintendo Switch!?🤯

Andrei recently published a blog post on the official ESXi-Arm blog showcasing some of the really cool stuff the community has shared on Twitter, definitely worth checking digest post #1 it out if you have not seen it.

Something that really caught my eye which I did not see mentioned in Andre's blog post was from Twitter user Joakim Korhonen who shared that he was able to run Raspberry Pi's (rPI) OS (formally Raspbian OS) as a Virtual Machine running on top of the ESXi-Arm Fling!

running raspberry pi os on esxi on raspberry pi. nice.

needs uefi grub and debian kernel#raspberrypi #esxionarm pic.twitter.com/QcOxMAiSuC — Joakim Korhonen (@korhojoa) October 8, 2020

This is pretty interesting because rPI OS was designed to run on a physical rPI and there are no installers other than the image file which you download and copy onto the SD Card to boot. What is really exciting about this news is that you can now run any of the popular rPI applications such as RetroPi or Pi-hole which traditionally may have required several rPI to host.

In addition, this can also benefit the rPI OS development community by making it easier to build and test applications on top of rPI OS as you can now spin these up as VMs and get all the benefits of vSphere and ESXi such as snapshots, cloning, etc. The possibilities are endless and wanted to give a huge thanks to Joakim for sharing his hack on getting this to work on ESXi-Arm. For those interested, I have documented the detailed instructions below.

Step 1 - You need access to a system that has the qemu-img utility installed. In my setup, I am using a Photon OS 3.0 (x86) VM that I have lying around. This can also be an Ubuntu VM if you have one of those. You will also need about ~6.5GB of free storage for the converted file format.

The following packages should be installed if you are using Photon OS:

tdnf -y install qemu-img unzip wget

Step 2 - Download the latest rPI OS Buster image to your system

wget https://downloads.raspberrypi.org/raspios_arm64/images/raspios_arm64-2020-05-28/2020-05-27-raspios-buster-arm64.zip

unzip2020-05-27-raspios-buster-arm64.zip

rm 2020-05-27-raspios-buster-arm64.zip

Step 3 - Use qemu-img to convert the image file to a VMDK

qemu-img convert -f raw 2020-05-27-raspios-buster-arm64.img -O vmdk 2020-05-27-raspios-buster-arm64.vmdk

Step 4 - SCP the VMDK file to the datastore of your ESXi-Arm host

Step 5 - We need to actually convert the VMDK one more time so ESXi understands it, as the qemu-img utility only converts it to a hosted format which is normally used by Workstation/Fusion. To do so, we just use our good ol' friend, vmkfstools by running the following:

vmkfstools -i vmdk 2020-05-27-raspios-buster-arm64.vmdk raspios-buster-arm64.vmdk

After the conversion completes, you can delete the source VMDK.

Step 6 - Download the latest Debian 10.x Arm Network Installer ISO and also upload that to the datastore of your ESXi-Arm host

Step 7 - Create a New VM called rPI-OS with the following configuration:

Compatibility: ESXi 7.0 and later

ESXi 7.0 and later Guest OS Family: Linux

Linux Guest OS Version: Debian GNU/Linux 10 (64-Bit)

Debian GNU/Linux 10 (64-Bit) CPU: 2 (or desired value)

2 (or desired value) MEM: 2GB (or desired value)

(or desired value) Hard Disk 1: Remove default since we are going to attach the one we just converted. To so by clicking on " Add New Device " and select Existing Hard Disk and locate that on the ESXi-Arm datastore

Remove default since we are going to attach the one we just converted. To so by clicking on " " and select Existing Hard Disk and locate that on the ESXi-Arm datastore CD/DVD dive 1: Select Datastore ISO File and locate the Debian Network Installer ISO from ESXi-Arm Datastore and ensure the device has checked box for "Connected"



Step 8 - Power on the VM and in then select Advanced options from the GRUB menu



Step 9 - Next, select Rescue Mode



Step 10 - Complete the basic setup screen (language, country, keyboard, hostname, domain and timezone) before we can boot into rescue mode.

Step 11 - Select /dev/sda2 to boot from



Step 12 - Go ahead select Yes to mount /boot as a separate partition.



Step 13 - Select the Execute a shell in /dev/sda2 and you will be prompted once more, hit continue.



Step 14 - You should now be in a shell, go ahead and run the following command to pull latest updates:

apt update



Step 15 - Run the following command to install Grub package for Arm:

apt install -y linux-image-arm64 grub-efi-arm64



Step 16 - Run the following command to install Grub onto our rPI image:

grub-install --efi-directory=/boot



Step 17 - Finally, run the following command to update the Grub configuration:

update-grub



Step 18 - Type "exit" to exit from the shell and then select Reboot the system.



At this point, you should disconnect the Debian ISO from the vSphere UI or ESXi Embedded Host Client. You probably will see the following warning stating the GuestOS has locked the CD-ROM drive, go ahead and click on Yes to disconnect and that should allow the VM to continue booting from updated VMDK now.



If all changes were applied successfully, you should see the the Debian Grub menu startup and it should boot into our rPI image.



In a few seconds, you should be taken to the familiar rPI OS desktop screen!



One thing you will notice is that there is not much space left on the filesystem to do anything interesting. We can easily resize our disk by performing these two steps below.

Step 1 - In the vSphere UI or ESXi Embedded Host Client, change the disk from 3GB to whatever size you wish to use (this can be done while the VM is already booted up). In my example, I selected 10GB and the next step works for any disk capacity.

Step 2 - Open terminal in rPI OS and run the following command which will automatically expand filesystem and then reboot for changes to go into effect.

sudo raspi-config --expand-rootfs



If you do not want to go through this manual process again if you make a mistake, I highly recommend you create a VM Template before performing further customization and this way you can deploy additional copies.

Lastly, I wanted to also share that I was able to compile VMware Tools for rPI OS itself and have it successfully running. I will do a follow-up blog post with the instructions for those interested.