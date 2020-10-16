Kubernetes on ESXi-Arm using k3s

The tiny form factor of a Raspberry Pi (rPI) is a fantastic hardware platform to start playing with the ESXi-Arm Fling. You can already do a bunch of fun VMware things like running a lightweight vSAN Witness Node to setting up basic automation environment for PowerCLI, Terraform and Packer to running rPI OS as VM, enabling some neat use cases like consolidating your physical rPI assets which might be running RetroPi and Pi-Hole which many home labbers are doing.

In addition to VMware solutions, its is also a great platform to learn and tinker with new technologies like Kubernetes (K8s) which I am sure many of you have been hearing about 🙂 Although our vSphere with Tanzu and Tanzu Kubernetes Grid (TKG) does not currently work with the ESXi-Arm Fling, I have actually been meaning to try out a super lightweight K8s distribution designed for IoT/Edge called k3s (pronounced k-3-s) which also recently joined Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) Sandbox level.

k3s is supported on rPI and you normally would have multiple rPI devices to represent the number of nodes, for example if you want a basic 3-Node cluster, you would need three physical rPI devices. With ESXi-Arm, you can now create these nodes as VM, using just a single rPI. This opens up the door for all sorts of explorations, you can create HA cluster or try out more advanced features which might be more difficult if you needed several physical devices. If you mess up, you can simply re-deploy the VM without much pain or simply clone the VM.

Step 1 - Download Photon OS 3.0 Arm ISO and create three Photon OS Virtual Machines on your ESXi-Arm host. If you need more details, please refer to the official ESXi-Arm PDF documentation on how to install GuestOS.

Step 2 - On the first node, run the following command to install k3s as a primary (master) node:

curl -sfL https://get.k3s.io | sh -



Step 3 - After installing k3s, we need to retrieve the auth token so that when we deploy additional k3s worker nodes, it will automatically join our k3s cluster:

cat /var/lib/rancher/k3s/server/node-token

Make a note of the string which will be used in the next step.

Step 4 - Now login via SSH to second and third Photon OS node and replace token and the IP Address/Hostname of your first Photon OS and run the following command which will install k3s but instead of creating a standalone deployment, it will automatically join our existing k3s cluster.

NODE_TOKEN=[YOUR-TOKEN]

curl -sfL https://get.k3s.io | K3S_URL=https://photon-aarch64-01:6443 K3S_TOKEN=${NODE_TOKEN} sh -



Once the new k3s worker nodes have joined the cluster, from any node including the primary, you can run the following to verify k3s cluster is ready to start deploying workloads:

kubectl get nodes