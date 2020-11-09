Complete vSphere with Tanzu homelab with just 32GB of memory!

Since the release of vSphere 7.0 Update 1, the demand and interests from the community on getting hands on with vSphere with Tanzu and the new simplified networking solution, has been non-stop. Most folks are either upgrading their existing homelab or looking to purchase new hardware that can better support the new features of the vSphere 7.0 release.

Although vSphere with Tanzu now has a flavor that does not require NSX-T which helps reduces the barrier on getting started, it still has some networking requirements which may not be easily met in for all lab environments. In fact, this was actually the primary reason I had started to look into this since my personal homelab network is very basic and I do not have nor want a switch that can support multiple VLANs, which is one of the requirements for vSphere with Tanzu.

While investigating for a potential solution, which included way too MANY hours of debugging and troubleshooting, I also thought about the absolute minimal amount of resources I could get away with after put everything together. To be clear, my homelab is comprised of a single Supermicro E200-8D which has 128GB of memory and that has served me well over the years and I highly recommend it for anyone that can fit that into their budget. With that said, I did set out with a pretty aggressive goal of using something that is pretty common in VMware homelabs which is an Intel NUC and with just 32GB of memory.

Here is the hardware BOM (similar hardware should also work):

Intel NUC 10i7FNH

32GB memory

Single 250GB M.2 NVMe SSD NUC can support two SSD (M.2 + SATA), you can always go larger



Here is the software BOM:

Note: The Intel NUCs (Gen 6 to 10) can all support up to 64GB of memory and this is one of the best upgrades you can give yourself, but if you only have 32GB of memory, this will also work.

The final solution will comprise of the following:

1 x vCenter Server Appliance (VCSA) running on the Intel NUC self-managing the ESXi host

VMFS storage will be used instead of vSAN to reduce memory footprint (If you have 64GB of memory, recommend using vSAN)

Onboard NIC will be used for all traffic and will be attached to a Distributed Virtual Switch (VDS) 3 x Distributed Portgroups will be configured on top of your existing LAN network, the latter two will be routed through our Photon OS Router VM Management - Existing LAN network Frontend - 10.10.0/24 Workload - 10.20.0.0/24

1 x vSphere with Tanzu Cluster enabled with Workload Management

1 x HAProxy VM deployed using 3-NIC configuration

1 x Photon OS Linux VM used as a Router for IP forwarding and optionally, a DNS server if you do not already have one

9 x IP Addresses in total will be required from your local LAN network 4 x IP Addresses which should map to following hostnames or similiar esxi-01.tanzu.local vcsa.tanzu.local router.tanzu.local haproxy.tanzu.local 5 x IP Addresses in a consecutive block (e.g. 192.168.30.20-192.168.30.25) will be needed for the Supervisor Control Plane VMs





As part of this solution, I have automated as much of the tasks as possible and all scripts used for this solution can be found at https://github.com/lamw/vsphere-with-tanzu-homelab-scripts which I will be referencing throughout the instructions. There are also a number of techniques and tricks I am using to be able to reduce the overall memory footprint for setting up vSphere with Tanzu, obviously these should not be used in a Production grade environment.

I also want to give a huge thanks to Timo Sugliani for all of his help with the networking question/challenges and Mayank B. from the vSphere with Tanzu Engineering team who helped with the debugging and ultimately making this solution a possibility.



Step 1 - Install ESXi 7.0 Update 1 onto your Intel NUC or any other system that you will be using for this setup.

Step 2 - Next, we will setup a Photon OS VM to serve as our "Router" which we will call RouterVM from here on out. It will also serve as our lab DNS server in case you do not already have one running. Download the latest Photon OS 3.0 OVA and deploy that to ESXi host. You can either use OVFTool (which you will need to install on your local machine if you do not have that) and use the deploy_photon_router_ova.sh shell script with modifications or you can simply use the the ESXi Embedded Host Client UI (open browser to the IP Address of your ESXi host).



Step 3 - Power on the VM and once it has booted, login using the VM Console. Credentials are root/changeme and then change the password as instructed.



Step 4 - Download and upload the deploy_photon_router_ova.sh shell script to the RouterVM. Edit the shell script and update the variables to match your environment. If you decide that you want DNS server which uses unbound to be setup, you will need to edit the configuration to reflect the desired hostname and IP Addresses. The script will configure the following:

Enable IP forwarding by setting net.ipv4.ip_forward = 1

Configure static IP Address for eth0 and then create entries for both eth1 (10.10.0.1) and eth2 (10.20.0.1) which will be added later and you should not touch these addresses within the script unless they conflict with your existing network

Configure iptables (please do not disable) for connectivity but also enabling IP Masquerade which will allow our private addresses (10.10.0.0/24 & 10.20.0.0/24) to connect outbound to internet (if needed)

It is important that you run the script from inside the VM Console, since it will be changing the IP Address of eth0 and cause your SSH session to disconnect. After the script has completed, you can verify that everything was configured by ensuring DNS lookup is working for both external sites as well as the chosen hostnames if you are using the RouterVM as your local lab DNS server. The IP Address should be whatever IP you selected for the RouterVM, in my example this is 192.168.30.2

nslookup vmware.com 192.168.30.2

nslookup vcsa.tanzu.local 192.168.30.2

nslookup 192.168.30.5 192.168.30.2

Step 4 - With our RouterVM configured (since I was using it for local DNS), we can now deploy the VCSA. Download VCSA 7.0 Update 1 ISO and extract the contents onto your local desktop. You can install VCSA using either the UI Installer or the CLI Scripted Installer. I generally prefer the CLI, not only for Automation purposes but the entire configuration is encoded into a single JSON configuration file which can be used to re-deploy or you can save for future references. Download the vcsa.tanzu.local.json JSON template and update it to reflect your environment settings.

To deploy, you will need to change into vcsa-cli-installer directory from your desktop OS (Windows, Mac or Linux) and then run the following command and pass in the path to the JSON configuration file:

./vcsa-deploy install --accept-eula --acknowledge-ceip --no-ssl-certificate-verification ~/vcsa.tanzu.local.json

This step will take some time and it also a good time for a water, coffee, tea or beer break depending on when you are doing this 🙂

Note: SSH should be enabled if you decide to deploy from the VCSA UI Installer

Step 5 - Once the VCSA has successfully completed installation, SSH to the VCSA using root and the password you had configured. You will be dropped into the appliancesh, simply type "shell" and hit enter to exit into standard bash shell.

Note: If you wish to disable the appliancesh, run the following command: chsh -s /bin/bash

Step 6 - Edit /etc/vmware/wcp/wcpsvc.yaml and replace the values for both minmasters and maxmasters from 3 to 2 and then save and exit. This change reduces the number of Control Plane VMs used for the Supervisor Cluster when enabling Workload Management. Its unfortunate, we can not run with just one which would save on a couple more GB of memory 🙂

Note: For more details about this change, please see https://www.virtuallyghetto.com/2020/04/deploying-a-minimal-vsphere-with-kubernetes-environment.html

Step 7 - Login to ESXi Embedded Host Client and shutdown the VCSA VM and then change the memory from 12GB to 8GB and then power on back the VM.



Step 8 - Once the VCSA is back online and you login to the vSphere UI, download the setup_vcsa.ps1 PowerCLI script onto your desktop. This script will help setup your new VCSA with the following:

Disables the vCenter Network Rollback feature to allow for a single NIC VDS configuration

Creates vSphere Datacenter & Cluster (enables vSphere DRS/HA which is required for vSphere with Tanzu)

Adds the physical ESXi host to newly created vSphere Cluster

Creates Distributed Virtual Switch along with the following portgroups (Management, Frontend & Workload)

You technically only need to update the $VCSAHostname, $VCSAUsername, $VCSAPassword, $ESXiHostname & $ESXiPassword as the rest are simply labels of the vSphere objects that will be created for you as part of the automation. You can certainly change the names, but be aware that any changes will need to be reflected when enabling Workload Management.

To run the script, you will need to ensure you have both the latest PowerShell Core and PowerCLI installed on your system. To verify that Powershell is running, type pwsh and it should successfully open up a Powershell prompt. To run script, enter the following command:

./setup_vcsa.ps1

There should not be any errors after the script complete, if there is, double check your credentials. At this point, you can refresh the vSphere UI or log back in to see the newly created objects.

Step 9 - This step is ONLY required if you are using an Intel NUC or any other platform that only has a single onboard NIC that is connected. If you have more than one NIC and it is connected to same LAN network, then you simply attach the secondary NIC to the VDS that was created and move onto the next step.

Since vSphere with Tanzu requires the use of a VDS, we need to migrate both our ESXi management interface as well as the workloads to our newly created VDS. Since we only have a single NIC, after the initial migration of the ESXi host interface, we will lose connectivity to VCSA since the since NIC is providing both management and VM traffic. This is expected and there will be several steps to remediate this after the fact.

Navigate to the Networking view in the vSphere UI and right click on the VDS and select Add and Manage Hosts option



Select Add Hosts and then add our ESXi host using the "+" icon and click Next

On the physical adapters, select vmnic0 and then click on Assign uplink icon at the top of the menu as shown in the screenshot below.



On the vmkernel adapters, select vmk0 and then click on Assign port group icon at the top fo the menu as shown in the screenshot below.



We will skip Migrate VM networking as that will be done in the ESXi Embedded Host Client and then click finish to perform the migration from the Virtual Standard Switch (VSS) to VDS. It is expected that the VCSA is no longer accessible after you click finish, this is because our VCSA networking has not been updated to point to the new VDS port group which is connected to our NIC.

Lastly, login to ESXi Embedded Host Client and edit the VCSA VM and change the network adapter to now point to our Management port group.



After making the change, you should now be able to refresh the vSphere UI and VCSA should now respond again.

Note: For more details about this technique using a single NIC for VDS running VCSA on top, please see https://www.virtuallyghetto.com/2015/11/migrating-esxi-to-a-distributed-virtual-switch-with-a-single-nic-running-vcenter-server.html

Step 9 - Now that our VDS is properly configured, we will need to go back and edit our RouterVM so that eth0 points to the Management network and we need to add two additional network adapters: eth1 for Frontend and eth2 for Workload networks. Your configuration should match what is shown in the screenshot below.



Step 10 - We need to add a couple of static routes from our local desktop machine or from wherever you plan to connect and deploy your Tanzu Kubernetes Grid (TKG) Guest Clusters. These static routes will allow us to reach both our Frontend (10.10.0.0/24) and Workload (10.20.0.0/24) Networks using our RouterVM which have already been pre-created as part of the automation. For MacOS, the following two commands need to be run to create the required static routes and 192.168.30.2 is the RouterVM eth0 IP Adresss.

sudo route -n add -net 10.10.0.0/24 192.168.30.2

sudo route -n add -net 10.20.0.0/24 192.168.30.2

If you are on Windows, you can follow this guide here for creating static routes.

To verify that everything is working, you should now be able to successfully ping both 10.10.0.1 and 10.20.0.1 which are the respective gateways for each of our private networks.

Step 11 - Download the deploy_3nic_haproxy.ps1 PowerCLI script which will automate the deployment of the HAProxy OVA using a 3 NIC configuration. You will need to update the variables in the script to match your environment and the networks defined for both Frontend and Workload should be left alone if you have been following the remainder configurations.

Type pwsh in your terminal and it should successfully open up a Powershell prompt. To run script, enter the following command:

./deploy_3nic_haproxy.ps1

There should not be any errors after the script has completed.

Step 12 - Upload the setup_haproxy.sh shell script to to HAProxy VM and then execute the script as shown in the screenshot below. This disables the Reverse Path Filtering which is required to have proper network connectivity to our Frontend and Workload networks using this solution.



At this point, we can verify that all networking is configured correctly by performing the following ping tests from these source/destination systems:

From the RouterVM ping all HAProxy VM interfaces:

192.168.30.6

10.10.0.2

10.20.0.2

From the HAProxy VM (192.168.30.6) ping Router VM Frontend/Workload interfaces:

10.10.0.1

10.20.0.1

From your Desktop, ping HAProxy VM Frontend/Workload interfaces:

10.10.0.2

10.20.0.2

Step 10 - Lastly, before we can enable Workload Management on our vSphere with Tanzu Cluster, we need to create the required TKG Content Library. Navigate to Menu->Content Libraries and create a new subscribed library with the following URL: https://wp-content.vmware.com/v2/latest/lib.json and ensure content is downloaded immediately which is the default.



Depending on your internet connection, this can take some time to download which needs to be completed before you can progress to the next step. This is a good time to take another break

Step 12 - We are now finally ready to enable Workload Management on our vSphere with Tanzu Cluster! You now have the option of using the vSphere UI, which you can follow the Workload Management wizard OR if you prefer the "easy" button, then you can use my PowerCLI WorkloadManagement Module and you can install the module by simply running Install-Module VMware.WorkloadManagement

Below is the snippet of code which will connect to our VCSA and perform the enablement. You will need to replace the values with your own configuration, especially in the $vSphereWithTanzuParams which should reflect the earlier configuration. There should only be a handful of changes to replace the endpoints, credentials if you did not use the defaults and the local LAN addresses. The rest of the values should match the script defaults.

Connect-VIServer -Server vcsa.tanzu.local -User *protected email* -Password VMware1! Connect-CisServer -Server vcsa.tanzu.local -User *protected email* -Password VMware1! Import-Module VMware.WorkloadManagement $vSphereWithTanzuParams = @{ ClusterName = "Tanzu-Cluster"; TanzuvCenterServer = "vcsa.tanzu.local"; TanzuvCenterServerUsername = "*protected email*"; TanzuvCenterServerPassword = "VMware1!"; TanzuContentLibrary = "TKG-Content-Library"; ControlPlaneSize = "TINY"; MgmtNetwork = "Management"; MgmtNetworkStartIP = "192.168.30.20"; MgmtNetworkSubnet = "255.255.255.0"; MgmtNetworkGateway = "192.168.30.1"; MgmtNetworkDNS = @("192.168.30.2"); MgmtNetworkDNSDomain = "tanzu.local"; MgmtNetworkNTP = @("162.159.200.123"); WorkloadNetwork = "Workload"; WorkloadNetworkStartIP = "10.20.0.10"; WorkloadNetworkIPCount = 20; WorkloadNetworkSubnet = "255.255.255.0"; WorkloadNetworkGateway = "10.20.0.1"; WorkloadNetworkDNS = @("192.168.30.2"); WorkloadNetworkServiceCIDR = "10.96.0.0/24"; StoragePolicyName = "Tanzu-Storage-Policy"; HAProxyVMvCenterServer = "vcsa.tanzu.local"; HAProxyVMvCenterUsername = "*protected email*"; HAProxyVMvCenterPassword = "VMware1!"; HAProxyVMName = "haproxy.tanzu.local"; HAProxyIPAddress = "192.168.30.6"; HAProxyRootPassword = "VMware1!"; HAProxyPassword = "VMware1!"; LoadBalancerStartIP = "10.10.0.64"; LoadBalancerIPCount = 64 } New-WorkloadManagement2 @vSphereWithTanzuParams 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 Connect-VIServer -Server vcsa . tanzu . local -User administrator @ vsphere . local -Password VMware1 ! Connect-CisServer -Server vcsa . tanzu . local -User administrator @ vsphere . local -Password VMware1 ! Import-Module VMware . WorkloadManagement $vSphereWithTanzuParams = @ { ClusterName = "Tanzu-Cluster" ; TanzuvCenterServer = "vcsa.tanzu.local" ; TanzuvCenterServerUsername = "*protected email*" ; TanzuvCenterServerPassword = "VMware1!" ; TanzuContentLibrary = "TKG-Content-Library" ; ControlPlaneSize = "TINY" ; MgmtNetwork = "Management" ; MgmtNetworkStartIP = "192.168.30.20" ; MgmtNetworkSubnet = "255.255.255.0" ; MgmtNetworkGateway = "192.168.30.1" ; MgmtNetworkDNS = @ ( "192.168.30.2" ) ; MgmtNetworkDNSDomain = "tanzu.local" ; MgmtNetworkNTP = @ ( "162.159.200.123" ) ; WorkloadNetwork = "Workload" ; WorkloadNetworkStartIP = "10.20.0.10" ; WorkloadNetworkIPCount = 20 ; WorkloadNetworkSubnet = "255.255.255.0" ; WorkloadNetworkGateway = "10.20.0.1" ; WorkloadNetworkDNS = @ ( "192.168.30.2" ) ; WorkloadNetworkServiceCIDR = "10.96.0.0/24" ; StoragePolicyName = "Tanzu-Storage-Policy" ; HAProxyVMvCenterServer = "vcsa.tanzu.local" ; HAProxyVMvCenterUsername = "*protected email*" ; HAProxyVMvCenterPassword = "VMware1!" ; HAProxyVMName = "haproxy.tanzu.local" ; HAProxyIPAddress = "192.168.30.6" ; HAProxyRootPassword = "VMware1!" ; HAProxyPassword = "VMware1!" ; LoadBalancerStartIP = "10.10.0.64" ; LoadBalancerIPCount = 64 } New-WorkloadManagement2 @ vSphereWithTanzuParams

Note: For more details about automating the enablement of Workload Management with vSphere with Tanzu, please see https://www.virtuallyghetto.com/2020/10/automating-workload-management-on-vsphere-with-tanzu.html

The deployment will take some time and from my testing, it roughly takes ~20minutes when the Supervisor Cluster VMs initiate their OVF deployments. During this period, you will see a number of warnings and even errors, you can simply ignore as these will all go away upon a successful deployment. If your deployment takes more than 40min+, something has gone wrong and is most likely due to networking connectivity.

A successful deployment will show Config Status of Running and IP Address under the Control Plane Node column as shown in the example below. If you have not modified the default Frontend networks (which you should not have to), then the expected IP Address should be 10.10.0.64 which is the first starting address from our HAProxy Load Balancer configuration.



Step 13 - To deploy TKG Guest Cluster, you will need to configure a vSphere Namespace and download the kubectl-vsphere plugin to your local desktop. Under the Namespaces tab within the Workload Management UI, select our vSphere with Tanzu Cluster and provide a name. In my example, I am using primp-industries and the remainder of the example will assume this name, so make sure to replace it with your own name if you decide to use a different value.



Step 14 - After the vSphere Name has been created, click on Add Permissions to assign both the user *protected email* or any other valid user within vSphere to be able to deploy workloads.



Step 15 - Click on Edit Storage to assign the VM Storage Policy tanzu-Storage-Policy or any other valid VM Storage Policy.



Step 16 - Finally, click on the Open URL under the Namespace Status tile to download kubectl and the vSphere plugin and extract that onto your desktop.



Step 17 - Login to Supervisor Control Plane using the kubectl-vsphere plugin, the IP Address will be the one from Step 12.

./kubectl-vsphere login --server=10.10.0.64 -u *protected email* --insecure-skip-tls-verify



Step 18 - Switch context to our vSphere Namespace

./kubectl config use-context primp-industries

Step 19 - Download the tkc.yaml example which describes our TKG Guest Cluster deployment which will be a single control plane and single worker node. If you chose a different vSphere Namespace, make sure to edit the tkc.yaml to reflect those changes. To deploy, run the following command:

./kubectl apply -f tkc.yaml

This will take some time for both the Control Plane and Worker Node VM deploy, especially since the Worker Node can take a few more minutes after the Control Plane VM has been deployed. Please be patient but it should not take more than 10 minutes. You can monitor the progress using the vSphere UI or you can use kubectl and specify the name of your TKG Guest Cluster and wait until the Phase column shows running.

./kubectl get tanzukubernetescluster william-tkc-01



Step 20 - To use our TKG Guest Cluster, we need to login and switch into its context by running the following two commands:

./kubectl-vsphere login --server=10.10.0.64 -u *protected email* --insecure-skip-tls-verify --tanzu-kubernetes-cluster-name william-tkc-01 --tanzu-kubernetes-cluster-namespace primp-industries

./kubectl config use-context william-tkc-01

Step 21 - Lets now deploy our first K8s application and instead of a boring wordpress or kuard (K8s up and running demo), lets try something a bit more interesting like say Doom 🙂 Yup, there's a K8s app for that called KubeDoom which I have written about here.

You will need to install the git CLI and a VNC Client on your local desktop, I am using VNC Viewer but any VNC client will work. Run the following commands to clone the kubedoom repo and then deploy the K8s application:

git clone https://github.com/storax/kubedoom.git

cd kubedoom

kubectl apply -f manifest/

You verify that the deployment is successful when the pods go into a running state by using the following command:

kubectl -n kubedoom get pods

Note: For other fun and interesting K8s application and demos, please see https://www.virtuallyghetto.com/2020/06/interesting-kubernetes-application-demos.html

Step 22 - To connect to our kubedoom deployment from our local desktop, we need to port forward the pod to local port 5900 by running the following command:

kubectl -n kubedoom port-forward deployment/kubedoom 5900:5900



Finally, open up your VNC Client and connect to localhost:5900 and the default password is idbehold