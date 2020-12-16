vCenter Event Broker Appliance (VEBA) v0.5.0

Just in time for the holidays, the vCenter Event Broker Appliance (VEBA) team is excited to announce our latest v0.5.0 release, which is also our last planned release of the year. 2020 has been a very difficult year for everyone, but looking at the positives, we could not have been happier with the engagement and community contributions that we have received from our user base. I just want to say, THANK YOU to everyone who has used and have shared their feedback on VEBA. We have so much more planned for 2021, cannot wait to share with the community!

While reviewing some of the GitHub commits (changes) for the v0.5.0 release, I had noticed the number of commits in this release has even surpassed our very first v0.1.0 release back in November of last year.

Here is a quick recap of all 6 VEBA releases:

v0.1.0 (11/25/19) - 351 commits

v0.2.0 (01/23/20) - 311 commits

v0.3.0 (03/10/20) - 252 commits

v0.4.0 (05/11/20) - 191 commits

v0.4.1 (06/10/20) - 141 commits

v0.5.0 (11/25/20) - 356 commits

Let’s now take a look at what is new with the v0.5.0 release.

Helm Chart support for VMware Event Router

For customers with an existing Kubernetes cluster, you can now easily deploy the VMware Event Router with just a single command using Helm. For detailed instructions on using the Helm installer, please see the documentation.

VMware Event Router Improvements

Standardized retry h andling across all e vent p rocessors

Standardized and (optional) " structured " l ogging ( JSON )

At-least-once e vent d elivery for vCenter not miss e vents after a r estart or c rash

Simplified c onfiguration via YAML (instead of JSON) Extensibility with versioned configuration to support gradual migrations for u sers

Bug f ixes and internal i mprovements for increased e fficiency and s tability

Support for Knative Event Processor

For those not familiar, Knative is an open-source project that was started by Google and builds on top of the Kubernetes platform to easily deploy and manage modern serverless workloads. In fact, several of the founding members of Knative now also work at VMware. They bring their expertise in both co-leading the Knative Steering Committees as well as focus on incorporating this technology into VMware’s own Tanzu portfolio.

When we look at the capabilities that our customers have been asking for, we quickly realized that Knative is both feature rich and that it complements the VEBA solution quite nicely. In addition, the Knative team has also been very supportive of our VEBA efforts internally at VMware, so it was a no-brainer to find a way to collaborate with these awesome folks so that we can help our customers realize the benefits of having an Event-Driven Automation platform.

In this initial release, VEBA will support Knative environments with an externally accessible broker. Customers can use an existing Knative instance or install a new Knative deployment. After selecting the desired event processor as part of the OVF wizard when deploying VEBA, you will then be able to provide your Knative configuration which includes the host/port, protocol scheme, TLS verification and path (if applicable) of the exposed broker.



In a future release, we plan to integrate Knative directly into VEBA where it will become the default event processor. This ultimately will provide customers with a seamless deployment experience whether that is using the appliance form factor or with an existing K8s cluster based on a complete VMware software stack. Knative will also help to bring many of the Enterprise capabilities that you have come to expect from VMware while still maintaining the user experience that many customers have come to rely on as part of the VEBA solution.

New Function Examples

We are very proud of the community that we have built around VEBA, especially with the number of community contributed function examples. Here are just some of the new functions you can now take advantage of, to learn more, please see the function repo documentation.

Virtual Machine Reconfiguration using vSphere Tags

HTTP POST to any RESTful API

Trigger PagerDuty Incident

vCenter Managed Object Pre-Filter Support for Java



Other

New search capability added to https://vmweventbroker.io/