Updated Character Limits for vSphere Objects

I recently saw a question asking about the character limit for the various vSphere Inventory Objects like a Datacenter or Virtual Machine as an example. I was not aware of anything formally documented, but I did come across this 2018 blog post by fellow colleague Todd Simmons, who did some testing with vSphere 6.7 and shared his initial results.
I was curious myself on whether these limits have changed but I also noticed there were many other vSphere Objects that were not tested. I figured this would be an interesting exercise to re-evaluate against the latest vSphere 7.0 Update 2 release and using some PowerShell code like the following to help:
$str = “w” * 80
Below are my findings which have been verified using the vSphere UI and I have also expanded the object list to cover more recent solutions such as vSphere with Tanzu.
|Cluster
|80
|Content Library Item
|80
|Content Library
|80
|Custom Attribute
|80
|Datacenter
|80
|Datastore Cluster
|80
|Datastore
|80
|Distributed Virtual Portgroup
|80
|Distributed Virtual Switch
|80
|Folder
|80
|Guest Customization Spec
|255
|Host Profile
|80
|Resource Pool
|80
|Role
|> 30K
|SSO Group
|(400) 450 (can't delete)
|SSO Username
|(400) 450 (can't delete)
|Standard Virtual Portgroup
|82
|Storage Policy Component
|80
|TKG Guest Cluster
|41
|Tag Category
|80
|Tag
|80
|VM Storage Policy
|80
|VM Template
|80
|VM
|80
|Virtual App
|80
|Virtual Standard Switch
|31
|vSphere Namespace
|63
