virtuallyGhetto

You are here: Home / vSphere / Updated Character Limits for vSphere Objects

Updated Character Limits for vSphere Objects

by Leave a Comment

I recently saw a question asking about the character limit for the various vSphere Inventory Objects like a Datacenter or Virtual Machine as an example. I was not aware of anything formally documented, but I did come across this 2018 blog post by fellow colleague Todd Simmons, who did some testing with vSphere 6.7 and shared his initial results.


I was curious myself on whether these limits have changed but I also noticed there were many other vSphere Objects that were not tested. I figured this would be an interesting exercise to re-evaluate against the latest vSphere 7.0 Update 2 release and using some PowerShell code like the following to help:

$str = “w” * 80

Below are my findings which have been verified using the vSphere UI and I have also expanded the object list to cover more recent solutions such as vSphere with Tanzu.

Cluster 80
Content Library Item 80
Content Library 80
Custom Attribute 80
Datacenter 80
Datastore Cluster 80
Datastore 80
Distributed Virtual Portgroup 80
Distributed Virtual Switch 80
Folder 80
Guest Customization Spec 255
Host Profile 80
Resource Pool 80
Role > 30K
SSO Group (400) 450 (can't delete)
SSO Username (400) 450 (can't delete)
Standard Virtual Portgroup 82
Storage Policy Component 80
TKG Guest Cluster 41
Tag Category 80
Tag 80
VM Storage Policy 80
VM Template 80
VM 80
Virtual App 80
Virtual Standard Switch 31
vSphere Namespace 63

More from my site

Reader Interactions

Thanks for the comment!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.