Updated Character Limits for vSphere Objects

I recently saw a question asking about the character limit for the various vSphere Inventory Objects like a Datacenter or Virtual Machine as an example. I was not aware of anything formally documented, but I did come across this 2018 blog post by fellow colleague Todd Simmons, who did some testing with vSphere 6.7 and shared his initial results.



I was curious myself on whether these limits have changed but I also noticed there were many other vSphere Objects that were not tested. I figured this would be an interesting exercise to re-evaluate against the latest vSphere 7.0 Update 2 release and using some PowerShell code like the following to help:

$str = “w” * 80

Below are my findings which have been verified using the vSphere UI and I have also expanded the object list to cover more recent solutions such as vSphere with Tanzu.

Cluster 80 Content Library Item 80 Content Library 80 Custom Attribute 80 Datacenter 80 Datastore Cluster 80 Datastore 80 Distributed Virtual Portgroup 80 Distributed Virtual Switch 80 Folder 80 Guest Customization Spec 255 Host Profile 80 Resource Pool 80 Role > 30K SSO Group (400) 450 (can't delete) SSO Username (400) 450 (can't delete) Standard Virtual Portgroup 82 Storage Policy Component 80 TKG Guest Cluster 41 Tag Category 80 Tag 80 VM Storage Policy 80 VM Template 80 VM 80 Virtual App 80 Virtual Standard Switch 31 vSphere Namespace 63